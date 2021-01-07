ANGOLA — Family Video, the sole-surviving video rental chain in the United States, is going out of business.
Parent company Highland Ventures announced Tuesday that it is closing all remaining Family Video stores nationwide. The shuttering will include the company’s Angola’s location at 211 N. Wayne St.
“While we have faced digital competition from Netflix and others for years, nothing has been as devastating to our business as COVID-19,” the company said in a news release.
In preparation for the closure, Family Video locations nationwide have begun liquidation sales and will close after inventories are sold. Movies, games, CBD products, store fixtures and more are for sale at each location.
“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people of Angola and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service,” said Keith Hoogland, CEO of Highland Ventures, the parent company of Family Video.
Family Video’s origins date back 1978, when the first Video Movie Club, as it was called then, opened in Springfield, Illinois. The company has operated its Angola location since 1999.
In late 2019, it was reported that Family Video maintained 600 stores nationwide, but the company was forced to shutter around 200 stores last fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving around 300 remaining, mostly spread out around the Midwest.
The Angola storefront will be available for lease or purchase, the company said. Interested parties should contact Scott Jaynes, district manager, at scott.jaynes@legacypro.com.
