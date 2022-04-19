ANGOLA — Prairie Heights Elementary is saying goodbye to Principal Alicia Pfefferkorn as she moves on to follow her passion at Trine University.
After long discussions with the head of Frank’s School of Education, Anthony Kline, Pfefferkorn has decided to make the change and join the Trine education department.
After eight years of teaching, while being the Literacy Coordinator for five years, and completing her seventh year as principal, Pfefferkorn is looking forward to the opportunities Trine has to offer.
“I’m excited that I’m able to continue in the field of education because that is my passion. I’ve always known that so I’m excited I will be able to do just that with larger students,” said Pfefferkorn.
She will be teaching elementary education and special education at Trine. The world of older students comes with its own challenges but Pfefferkorn is meeting that challenge with enthusiasm.
“One goal I have would be to maintain good relationships with the students just like I do with my own students and staff here. I think that would be important in a college setting. I also feel it would be important to be an effective educator. Being knowledgeable about what I’m teaching and then being able to show that excitement and teach the kids,” said Pfefferkorn.
Although she will be missed at Prairie Heights Elementary, Principal Pfefferkorn merits good fortune on her next chapter at Trine.
Replacing Pfefferkorn will be Central Noble Superintendent Troy Gaff, who announced at Monday night’s board of education meeting that he will be resigning at the end of the school year to become the next principal of Prairie Heights Elementary School.
Gaff said the opportunity presented to him was good and that he had the urge to get back to being around students on a daily basis.
Prior to becoming superintendent, Gaff has served as principal of Wolf Lake Elementary.
He stepped up to lead the district starting in July 2016.
Gaff was in the final year of his superintendent’s contract this year, but it had been renewed on a one-year basis for the 2022-23 school year. That extension won’t be needed now as Gaff prepares to exit this summer.
“I’m going back to my roots of interacting and being involved with kids which is why I got into education in the first place,” he said.
Reporter Joe McQueen contributed to this report.
