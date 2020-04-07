ANGOLA — An Angola man is in Steuben County Jail after his second arrest in a month for domestic battery.
Alexander A. Bovee, 22, of the 400 block of Juniper Court, was arrested Monday around 5 p.m. after Angola Police were called to his home. He is charged with Level 5 felony battery with a deadly weapon for allegedly hitting another man in the home with brass knuckles. A Level 5 felony is punishable by up to six years in prison.
Bovee was also charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic battery for allegedly touching a woman in the home roughly.
He was arraigned Tuesday afternoon by videoconferencing equipment between the Steuben County Jail and Steuben Magistrate Court. He told Magistrate Randy Coffey he would hire his own attorney and his next court date was set for June 15 at 1 p.m. in Steuben Circuit Court.
Coffey set bail at $5,000 plus $3,000 bail in a pending domestic battery case.
Bovee was released from jail on his own recognizance following a March 15 incident in which he was charged with Level 6 felony domestic battery in the presence of a child and misdemeanor criminal mischief. In light of the new arrest, that pretrial release was revoked and now Bovee must post bail.
Court documents say Bovee hit a man in the head with brass knuckles on Monday. When police arrived, they took Bovee into custody and found a pocket knife in his pocket. Through interviews and investigation at the scene, police located silver brass knuckles under the refrigerator, say court documents. They are decorated with raised skull figures, which had some red material embedded in them, presumably from hitting the male victim, says the police report.
