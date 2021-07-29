WASHINGTON — Indiana’s Republican senators split their vote Wednesday on a bill proposing roughly $550 billion in new national infrastructure spending package, with Sen. Todd Young helping to advance the bill and Sen. Mike Braun voting against.
Young was one of 17 Republicans who joined Democrats to support the bill and get it past a 60-vote filibuster hurdle, which now moves toward debate on the Senate floor and, eventually, an approval vote.
The roughly $1 trillion total infrastructure package is the result of weeks of bipartisan negotiation between the White House and Congress as the two political parties, which rarely agree on anything nowadays, have tried to find common ground for funding tangible infrastructure improvements.
Included in the bill is about $110 billion for roads and bridges, $73 million for electric infrastructure, $66 billion for rail projects, $65 billion for broadband network upgrades and $55 billion for water infrastructure. Other funding is also included for programs including resiliency and water storage, public transit, airports, ports and waterways, electric vehicles and road safety.
Young was one of 17 Republicans to support moving ahead toward debate on the bill, which also had the support of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
“As the Crossroads of America, Indiana understands the need for federal investment in our crumbling infrastructure, especially with nearly 5,500 miles of Hoosier highways in poor condition,” Young said in a statement explaining his yes vote. “That’s why I voted today to formally begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill. We’ve made a lot of progress so far on an historic investment in our nation’s core infrastructure that will be fully paid for without raising taxes. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle as we sand and polish the final product.”
Braun sided with the majority of Senate Republicans in voting against the bill.
“Congress can’t keep spending trillions of dollars we don’t have. The infrastructure package announced today continues the trend in Congress of insane deficit spending. Let’s not forget, this is just the first step in the Democrats’ plan to pass their $5.5 trillion tax and spend liberal wish list,” Braun said in a joint statement with other Republican Senators. “Our nation is facing a nearly $30 TRILLION federal debt crisis. There are real infrastructure needs across the country. But, with growing inflation and many families struggling to financially recover from the events of the last year, it is not wise to throw fuel on the fire that is the raging inflation crisis and labor shortage we are seeing across America.”
Braun and Young had previously voted together on other big spending measures. Both supported the CARES Act in March 2020, which was approved unanimously in the Senate, and both also voted for the end-of-year omnibus spending bill in December 2020 that included a second round of pandemic relief.
In March, both voted down the American Rescue Plan that passed on partisan lines and provided a third round of stimulus checks to U.S. households along with additional support to states.
Braun has positioned himself as a debt hawk in the Senate, but hasn’t been effective at bringing about any changes that would reduce deficits or slow spending. He came into office in 2019, at which point Republicans had lost control of the U.S. House and therefore lost their ability to set policy in both wings of Congress.
The U.S. national debt increased almost $8 trillion during the four years President Donald Trump was in the White House — a large chunk of which came during 2020 in response to spending to combat the COVID-19 pandemic — but that also wasn’t helped by annual deficits that increased following the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which Young and other congressional Republicans passed with no Democratic support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.