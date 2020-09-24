ANGOLA — With a goal of providing high-quality early learning opportunities and filling a huge void in the community, The Vine Early Learning Center was introduced at a breakfast at 160 Sutton’s Event Center on the Public Square.
A second breakfast will be held today to introduce more people in the community to the facility that is faith-based and follows the Montessori style of individual-centered learning.
The event was aimed at informing and building support for The Vine, which will first be based at SonLight Community Church then, if goals are met, will be in its own, stand-alone facility within five years. That facility would serve more than 100 children.
“It is such a sight to see you all rallying together for our children,” said Sybil Stanton, who has been hired as director of The Vine.
“As you sit here today, think of how you can partner with The Vine,” said Pastor John Mueller of SonLight. “Zero to five, you learn so much in your life.”
“The best thing we can do is give (children) a good start,” said Colleen McNabb-Everage, a Vine board member.
People were asked to write down their vision of what the facility might be and were also asked to provide financial support.
More than anything, the benefits to the children of the community were first and foremost on the minds of the speakers.
That point was driven home by Lisa Howe, director of Agape Childcare Ministry in Stroh, which is working on developing a similar facility in Ashley and has been providing support for The Vine.
“That’s what we need you to be a part of, early learning builds character,” she said.
Nonetheless, the need for quality childcare with a strong educational component was driven home in dollars and cents by Isaac Lee, executive director of the Steuben County Economic Development Corp.
Lee said pre-pandemic, there were 700 unfilled positions in Steuben County. He couldn’t say whether those were unfilled because parents were lacking childcare and had to stay home. This was early in the year when unemployment was in the 3% range.
“Unemployment, no matter what the rate, daycare is always a problem,” Lee said.
Even as SCEDC officials and leaders in Steuben County’s communities work to make sure there is adequate housing for workers, Lee said he is constantly reminded that childcare is sorely lacking in the community and often is a deciding factor when parents seek employment.
Citing an Indiana University study, Lee said there’s $1.1 billion in lost opportunities due to a lack of childcare. In Steuben County, he said, the pre-pandemic 700 unfilled positions represents $24 million in lost economic activity based on a $15 an hour wage alone. That figure grows when spending is taken into consideration.
“You can’t tell me this isn’t an issue,” Lee said. “The Economic Development Corporation, we welcome the efforts of The Vine.”
Early learning has been a concern for the community for several years and has only increased since the announcements of closing childcare facilities in the area.
That point was driven home by Joel Greenwood, pastor at Fairview Missionary Church, which has had trouble keeping its daycare’s door open.
Greenwood said when he first learned that a new facility that would be self-sustaining was planned, he didn’t think it would fly because of the experiences at Fairview, which has had trouble finding and keeping staff.
“I laughed at them when they told me that,” Greenwood said.
However, with a collaborative effort of many churches and individuals in the community, Greenwood said he thought a facility such as The Vine could work.
“The money is there if we prove we have a model that’s effective,” Greenwood said.
The Vine has received funding from several churches yet is independent from a single church entity. It has also received grant support from a number of entities that were not named Thursday.
However, one grantor was revealed, the Indiana Youth Institute, Indianapolis.
The Indiana Youth Institute has funded a consultant to work with the group, Rob Hanrahan of Angel Funding Consulting. He has been working with the group since early this year and introduced himself on Thursday.
One of The Vine’s board members, retired school administrator Bill Church, was put to work to promote the group’s signature fundraiser that will be held on the first day of spring, March 20, 2021, a toga party. Church was dressed as a Roman leader, with a gold wreath on his head and grapes in his hand.
