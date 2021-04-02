Local counties rated yellow and blue
INDIANAPOLIS — After posting its best week ever a week ago, Indiana lost ground in its weekly COVID-19 ratings.
It was the last week the ratings will have an effect on local gathering restrictions, as this week counties will be able to determine their own local guidelines.
Last week, 55 of the state’s 92 counties were rated blue, the best rating for low spread of COVID-19, with an increase to 37 counties in yellow for moderate spread and two counties in orange for high spread.
Locally, DeKalb County returned to yellow rating from blue a week ago, while Steuben County stayed yellow, and Noble and LaGrange counties held in blue.
An increase in the weekly positivity rate pushed DeKalb County back into a yellow rating. Steuben County stayed in yellow, as both case counts and positivity rose there.
Noble and LaGrange counties remained blue as they continue to see positivity levels holding below 5%.
Casey’s General Store confirms Ashley plan
ASHLEY — Casey’s General Stores Inc. has confirmed its plan to build a new store in Ashley.
“We expect to start construction later this spring and open in the fall. We look forward to opening this store in the Ashley community,” Katie Petru, a spokesperson for Casey’s, said in an email message this week.
Casey’s has submitted detailed plans to the DeKalb County Department of Development Services showing a store on the southeast corner of the Interstate 69 and S.R. 4 interchange, with an address of 604 E. State St.
The site of the store lies immediately to the northwest of the Family Dollar distribution center.
Based in Ankeny, Iowa, Casey’s operates more than 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states, according to a news release on the company’s website. In the spring of 2019, Casey’s opened at 3,400-square-foot store in Waterloo at the town’s main intersection of U.S. 6 and S.R. 427.
Science students picked for international fair
WATERLOO — DeKalb High School students won major awards in the 33rd annual Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair, which was judged virtually in late March.
Christopher Schweitzer, Sydney Hefty and Matthias Hefty were selected to compete in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, which will be judged May 3-6 through videoconferencing.
Matthias Hefty placed first overall among freshmen in the Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair. Sydney Hefty placed third overall among seniors.”
Trine invites 2020 graduates to ceremony
ANGOLA — Trine University is inviting members of the university’s Class of 2020 to participate in its commencement ceremonies on May 8, university President Earl D. Brooks II said in an email to graduates and parents on Wednesday.
Recent easing of COVID-19-related capacity restrictions and approval from Steuben County officials allowed the university to extend the invitation, Brooks said.
“This is something that we have tried very hard to make happen since last year,” he said. “With Governor (Eric) Holcomb’s recent actions and the full support of officials from Steuben County, we are now confident that we can hold a safe and healthy event that honors both classes — two classes that were both so significantly affected by the pandemic.”
Current plans call for each 2020 graduate to receive tickets for up to two guests. The event will also be available to an unlimited audience via livestreamed video on the Trine Broadcasting Network.
Region surpasses 25,000 fully vaccinated
INDIANAPOLIS — DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties how have passed 25,000 residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Vaccines are now available to all Hoosiers 16 years and older, accounting for about 80% of the total population.
As of Friday afternoon, a total of 25,252 residents in the four-county area had been fully vaccinated, meaning they’ve either received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Just over 15% of the local population is now fully vaccinated.
The region has hit 36,508 individuals who have received at least one dose of vaccine, an increase of 3,591 from a week ago. That’s about 22% of the total population.
