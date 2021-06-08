ANGOLA — Monday’s City Council meeting brought to the forefront many concerns about attracting and retaining the city’s workforce.
In hopes of retaining and attracting talent, the Council approved a wage increase of generally 5%.
The Council introduced an ordinance that will fix the compensation of Angola’s appointed officers, deputies and other city employees as well as Angola’s police and firefighters for 2022, which reflected the increase.
The Council hopes this ordinance will help improve the city’s appeal to potential recruits.
“Some recent recruiting has shown that we’re losing some people to Fort Wayne because of the starting pay,” said Clerk-Treasurer Deb Twitchell.
Because of jurisdictional changes, the police and fire departments can hire those who live out of state as long as they can cross the border and get to work. However, this alone has not created a substantial solution.
“We’re competitive, especially a lot of our civilian positions. We’re competitive with our region, but when I look at public safety positions, police and fire, we’re competing with Fort Wayne,” said Human Resources administrator Sue Essman.
New money for SCEDC
Steuben County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Isaac Lee discussed the organization’s goals for the coming year.
“From a workforce development standpoint, one of our pillars is attraction. Most of the time we’ve talked about attraction as employer attraction,” Lee said. “We’re making a pivot as an organization to also include talent attraction.”
In addition to approval for the SCEDC’s 2022 funding request of $59,430, Lee also approached the council to consider an additional funding allocation request for 2022 in the amount of $25,000, which was approved.
“In addition to everything that we do on a normal basis through the Economic Development Corporation, we have seen in the past where public-private partnerships between the public entities and the private sector bring us a unique opportunity. Sometimes those opportunities require dollars to be contributed,” Lee said. “In 2020 more specifically but in years past as well, it becomes increasingly hard in the moment to go around and beat our tin cup and ask for dollars.”
The additional $25,000 would be funds set aside during the council’s normal budgeting process that the SCEDC could ask for should a warranted project arise during the year. By preemptively setting aside these funds, the council could ensure that they are available rather than attempt to find the money should 100% of the city’s budget for the year be used.
Reallocation
Any funds of the additional allocation not used would be reallocated to the economic development fund the following year.
“COVID consumed a lot more than just our lives. It consumed our media. It consumed a lot of things. From a workforce development standpoint, we had to take a pivot, too,” Lee said. “Where we think our best success is, is ironically what you were talking about with the safety services. It’s within that 45 to 120 minute radius, specifically in two other states, that we could potentially lure here.”
Tax abatement OK
The council also reviewed and found Baril Coatings USA LLC to be in substantial compliance for two tax abatements. One was awarded in 2014 for seven years concerning real estate improvements and personal property, and another was awarded in 2019 for five years concerning personal property and 10 years concerning real estate improvements. The company exceeded expectations in new and retained employment.
Other business included open bids for Angola’s 2021 Street Improvement Project. There were two bids total, $400,371 from API Construction and $570,539.40 from E&B Paving. Council voted to accept API Construction’s bid.
The 2021 Street Improvement Project will involve the reconstruction of East Gilmore and West South Streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.