ANGOLA — The Angola Common Council kept it short Monday, with the meeting lasting less than five minutes.
Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin gave the second reading of an ordinance amending the ordinance fixing compensation of appointed officials, deputies and other employees and of police and firefighters of the city for 2020.
The ordinance adds the position of deputy payroll clerk to the ordinance. Pay ranges for deputy payroll clerk will range from $15-$24.46 per hour.
The second reading passed without opposition. The only council member absent Monday was Kathy Armstrong.
The ordinance will have its third reading at the next meeting of the common council, which is Feb. 3. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall.
Martin also made sure to let council members and audience members alike know that Downtown Services Coordinator Maria Davis won Outstanding Arts Advocate of the year from Arts United, Fort Wayne, over the weekend.
“Be sure to congratulate her on this fine award she so richly deserves,” Martin said. “She’s done a great job bringing art to our community and making our downtown a pleasurable place to be.”
