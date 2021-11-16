FREMONT — Zachary Burnau was sworn in as the newest member of the Fremont Community Schools Board of Trustees Monday night, replacing Jenna Stuckey, who resigned last month.
Fremont Superintendent Bill Stitt then asked the board to approve adding two additional days to next week’s Thanksgiving break.
“People need a little break, some time to be with family,” said Stitt.
The board unanimously agreed to include Monday and Tuesday to the already scheduled Thanksgiving break, increasing it from three to five days.
The board also approved each school to schedule a monthly visit from Dove, the comfort dog, a 2-year-old Golden Retriever who works with Hope Korte through Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont to provide comfort to those in need.
“She’s a comfort dog so like a therapy dog she provides comfort to relieve stress and anxiety but where a therapy dog’s collar says don’t pet me, her collar says please pet me,” said Amber Vonderau, youth director at Peace Lutheran Church. “The students can read to her, she can help with behavior modification or to relieve anxiety and stress.”
Superintendent Stitt then announced information on the 2021-22 school year commencement ceremony.
“Graduation will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 22,” said Stitt.
Fremont Board of Trustees and Stitt honored the district’s cafeteria staff, seventh-grade middle school student Reese Tullis and fourth-grade elementary school student Natalei Patton with the Flight of the Eagles-Soaring Above Expectations Award for the month of November.
Patton’s fourth-grade teacher, Cassie Dahman, said, “Natalei is a wonderful student who works hard and is a great role model for her peers.
Erin Seeman, art teacher, agreed, “Natalei is a kind, creative and a hard-working student.”
Fremont Middle School office staff said, in a letter nominating Tullis, “Reese is one of those students that makes everyone’s day brighter. He continuously does the right thing with a great attitude. The world would be a better place if more people were like Reese. He is truly a kind, caring, generous and an all-around awesome young man.”
Reading from the submitted nomination letter for the cafeteria staff, Stitt said, “their smiles and kind words are what our students need first thing in the morning. I can’t thank them enough for their genuine care and concern.”
The board will meet again for its regular meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20 in the superintendent’s office, 1100 W. Toledo St., Fremont.
