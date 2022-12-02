Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Cloudy this evening then becoming windy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 33F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening then becoming windy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 33F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.