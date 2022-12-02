ANGOLA — Concluding its 30th anniversary celebrations Thursday at Trine University’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, Steuben County Community Foundation presented a short film based on the interviews with Steuben County nonprofit leaders.
“It is my honor to welcome you to our grand finale of our 30th anniversary campaign,” said Foundation President Jennifer Danic, opening the ceremony.
Danic explained that in June this year SCCF awarded a $10,000 unrestricted operating grant to 30 Steuben County non-profit organizations along with an opportunity to create a one-minute impact video that highlighted their mission and purpose in the community.
In addition to those grants and that video, said Dannic, SCCF wanted one extra final gift to give to the community, and for that reason they tasked a production team, “very talented folks,” as Danic put it, with producing a short film based on what they learned from those 31 one-minute videos.
The film, “We Call It Home,” lasts for 26 minutes and was shown at the event features magnificent landscapes of Steuben County and Angola downtown, and it talks about Steuben County as a “truly magical place,” as one of the narrators mentions.
“It’s not necessarily about the place or the buildings, it’s about the people,” said Matt Love, executive director of Lake James Christian Camp and Retreat.
The film compares the Steuben County community to one large family where all its members can count on help and support of their friends, families, or even “random strangers,” as President of Forever Improving Steuben County Together Wylie Fredrick said.
“I think that’s why we are all put here – to help other people,” said Ralph Emrick of Therapeutic Riding Center of Steuben County.
Other community leaders that the film features include Alexis Busselberg, executive director of Angola Main Street; Crystal Church-Stavitzke, executive director of Easterseals RISE; Carolyn Davis, clinic director of Faith Community Clinic; Isaac Lee, executive director of Steuben County Economic Development Corporation, and many others.
Perhaps, one of the most touching parts of the film is the story told by Melissa Higbee, executive director of Fremont Youth and Community Outreach, who said she once had a man who came to the food pantry and when he was asked for his home address.
“And he said, well, I don’t have a home right now,” said Higbee.
She said they found him food and gave him a connection to a job to get him out of that, and when the same man came back three months later and Higbee recognized him and asked how he was doing, the man could not believe that he was valuable enough to be remembered.
“We Call It Home” showed that for many of the community leaders of Steuben County, on the contrary, there was nothing better than to see that they managed to help someone or, as Church-Stavitzke put it, “to watch a person doing something that they didn’t think was possible.”
The film left the audience convinced that when deciding where they would want to settle down or where their children would want to settle down, they would, just like Davis, say “I will only go back to Indiana if I can go back ... to Steuben County.”
“This is home,” she said. “It’s just where I am supposed to be.”
After the film Danic thanked SCCF staff and donors stating that the foundation started 30 years ago with zero dollars and zero donors, now, 30 years later, had a list of donors that included thousands of individuals.
“Fast forward 30 years we now have a roster of thousands,” said Danic.
Danic then mentioned Vicki Willis who was born and raised in Angola, and who after her sudden death in August this year left a gift to SCCF of approximately $8 million-10 million.
“It’s really bizarre to think how unscripted it was,” said Danic.
Willis was the youngest of three daughters in the family, and she went on to study at Northwestern and Cornell and spent her adult life as a tenured professor at Purdue University, said Danic.
“She also visited the community a handful of times each year at a family cottage,” said Danic. “She called this place home.”
Despite living far from Angola, said Danic, Willis indeed kept roots and maintained a sense of identity as a person from Steuben County, and her gift is another example, of why it is important to maintain a community that people of all “different types of life experiences” will continue to call home.
“Vicki’s gift was only possible because of the thousands of donors that gave before her,” said Danic.
In conclusion Danic asked the audience to join her in thinking about “what we as a community” can do in the next 30 years with the help of those living here today and future generations.
“We have kids, and our kids have kids that grow up with a sense of pride and joy and are given a voice to create this community into what they want it to be,” said Danic.
The film is available at Steuben County Community Foundation official website at https://steubenfoundation.org/anniversary/.
