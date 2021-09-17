ANGOLA — The Builders Association of Northeast Indiana is holding its annual Builders Parade today through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at five locally built homes on Lake James, Crooked Lake, Lake Gage and Long Lake.
For $10, people can tour the five locations to see the architecture, interior design and structural integrity of the homes built by Four Seasons, Homes by Bob Buescher and Homes by JICI.
“We have all walks of life that come through,” said BANI Co-Executive Officer Ian Garner. “Some people are looking for ideas. Some people are looking for a builder. Others just love homes and looking at architecture.”
Representatives from BANI and the three participating businesses will be present at each location. Tickets can be purchased at whichever house people first stop. While the houses are assigned numbers for clarification purposes, they do not have to be toured in order.
All five homes have already been sold, but the parade allows people the chance to see what these local building companies are capable of creating.
“It is to one, expose people to the great lake builders in this area, and then it’s also just to provide a fun activity on the weekend for those interested in home building,” Garner said. “We tell people, with five homes like this, don’t wait until Sunday to start it because you may or may not get through it all.”
The five homes participating in the Builders Parade are located at the following:
• 55 Lane 101A, Crooked Lake
• 3800 W. Shady Side Road, Crooked Lake
• 140 Lane 440, Lake James
• 6690 W. South Lake Gage Drive, Lake Gage
• 6962 N. 925E, Long Lake
