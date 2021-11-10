FREMONT — To avoid the spread of illness, Fremont Middle School will honor Veterans Day today with a drive-around lunch starting at 12:30 p.m.
Remaining in their vehicles, school staff will serve veterans and spouses or significant others a free box lunch consisting of chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, carrots, a roll and a cookie at the school’s main entrance, located at 811 W. Renee Drive, Fremont.
To ensure enough meals are ordered, those interested must contact the middle school office at 495-6100 and provide staff with the veteran's name and which branch of the military they served.
