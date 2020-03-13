ANGOLA — After an initial directive to families of foster children that some officials interpreted as a spring break travel ban due to coronavirus, the Indiana Department of Child Services has clarified its policy for foster families.
The Indiana Department of Child Services has corrected what was, in effect, a spring break travel ban placed on foster children and even DCS employees in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
The new directive is that families can travel under current regulations but are advised to take precautions due to COVID-19.
“Foster parents began canceling trips and making arrangements immediately in order to soften the blow: to protect our already fragile kids from just another disappointment of being placed in a system that often creates more trauma rather than providing the healing it promises,” said a statement from one of Indiana’s foster support groups. The statement was made anonymously for fear of reprisal from DCS.
“We began breaking the news and fielding the questions and providing the hugs and wiping the tears. All of these processes came to a screeching halt when an email was released from the State Director’s office denouncing a travel ban and explaining that normal travel policies were in place. Foster parents were dumbfounded. We were just informed mere hours before, by caseworkers, supervisors, regional managers and local office directors that the ‘State Directive’ was for travel to be banned for foster children,” the statement continued.
Information from DCS central office in Indianapolis said the initial ban was an error by local DCS offices that may have been misinterpreted by other communications from Indianapolis, said Noelle Russell, deputy communications director with DCS.
The initial directive communicated in at least three counties upset numerous foster parents because it put in jeopardy travel plans for spring break that many had spent considerable time and money preparing for, KPC learned through communications within foster support groups across the state.
On Tuesday, emails, text messages and real-time conversations from at least three county DCS office personnel told foster parents they could not travel out of state with their foster children unless they had prior approval from a judge. Out-of-state travel of foster children with their foster families typically has to be approved by a judge and in some instances the biological parents of the foster children.
The move upset numerous foster parents who had made plans to take their foster children to such places as Disney World over the upcoming spring break.
Many of the parents said they had saved and sacrificed to make spring break travel plans for their foster children, many of whom had never left their home communities.
After inquiries about the supposed directive were made earlier in the day by KPC Media Group to the communications office with DCS, a Wednesday evening email was distributed to foster parents and the media saying spring break travel was not restricted.
Russell said it was possible that caution being urged by the central office in light of COVID-19 was misinterpreted by some in local DCS offices as a travel ban.
“Currently, the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS) is still following the Out-of-Home Care Travel policy for instate and out-of-state travel. All communications regarding DCS policies as we respond to COVID-19 will come from DCS Director Terry Stigdon, the DCS chief of staff or the DCS Communications,” the Wednesday email said.
The statement from the foster support group said foster children are already vulnerable because they have been removed from their homes due to actions by their biological parents or guardians and the ban on their spring break travel was just another blow.
Foster parents were faced with the decision of leaving their foster children behind in respite care for them or cancelling their trips, which some had done. The goal is to make foster children feel as though they are part of a family and to be as inclusive as possible.
Foster parents said they felt the directive could make some foster children feel singled out once more in a system places so many controls on their activities. For example, foster children can’t attend sleep overs with their friends and certain extracurricular activities at school, such as those that include overnight travel.
One of the sources of discontent originated from an email directive distributed by Alexys Vosmeier, county office director for the Allen County office for DCS. The content was reportedly communicated with foster parents in Noble and Tippecanoe counties also, though KPC was not able to obtain any of these communications or learn who presented them to foster families. The email to DCS staff was leaked to a foster parent then provided to this newspaper.
While the DCS email of Wednesday night said there weren’t any impositions on travel, the Vosmeier email from Tuesday said it was a “DCS State directive as of 3/10/2020,” and outlined travel restrictions for foster children and DCS employees, among other restrictions due to COVID-19. The email also included what have become the standard prevention precautions government has been issuing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
What upset and confused many foster parents was the following statement from the Vosmeier email that was portrayed as part of a DCS directive:
“NO OUT OF STATE TRAVEL for our children unless it has been approved by the court as of the now (sic). This means NO SPRING BREAK travel!!!.”
The travel restrictions were put in place for 45 days, ending on April 25.
The letter, attributed to the DCS directive, told county managers to be creative with case managers who deal with foster children, foster families and biological parents who have had their children removed.
The letter suggested, presumably due to COVID-19, case managers communicate with the children under their supervision electronically via Skype or Facetime if necessary. Employees of DCS were also told not to attend any meetings that would involve more than 50 people.
Russell said this communication was sent before a statewide policy was established.
“It appears this was sent before a course of action was decided upon. With the constant updates, central office will be taking the lead on all communications going forward,” Russell said. “That notice was sent in error.”
Ironically, many venues across the country where some of the fosters had planned to visit are closing due to COVID-19 and government directives in some states to ban gatherings of more than 250 people.
Indiana, as of Thursday, is one of those states that has issued a large-gathering ban.
As of January there were 13,058 children in out-of-home placements in Indiana. Of that, 6,226 were in non-relative foster care and 5,839 were in placements with family members. In the region that includes northeast Indiana, 1,156 children were in placement, with 608 in non-relative foster care and 450 in relative homes.
