ANGOLA — Calling all hometown heroes.
Angola Main Street’s new fundraiser, “Hometown Hero” banners, spotlights local veterans and first responders.
While visiting other towns throughout the four county area, Mackenzie Bird, the city’s community coordinator and administrator of Angola Main Street, was inspired to bring the project to Steuben County.
Mirrors Fourth
The theme, “Hometown Hero,” stems from the city’s same focus for this year’s Fourth of July parade. When installed, the banners will span from Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, through downtown and toward Trine University on the lampposts.
The organization is hoping to showcase at least 40 banners and is currently looking for sponsors. The finished products will include the honoree’s name, branch or profession, years of service and a photo.
“Whatever photo you want to represent your hero is accepted. A digital copy would be best, since I’m making them digitally, but I can always scan photos in and make that work. But yeah, however they would like their hero to be represented is appropriate for them (the banners),” said Bird. “I just think it’d be a wonderful way to honor those who have served or those who are still serving.”
“Hometown Hero” banners are available for purchase until Sept. 1.
Veterans Day project
The finished banners will line the streets in time for Veterans Day 2023 and remain displayed until November 2024. Bird has high hopes this fundraiser will become an annual occurrence in the community.
For $150, sponsors will reserve a two-sided banner, ensure the product is maintained and potentially have the opportunity to attend a Veterans Day event.
“We would like to do, on Veterans Day, we’re looking at maybe doing some sort of breakfast to honor those families or those veterans as like the unveiling of the banners,” Bird said. “So, that will cover breakfast costs and us renting a space during the breakfast for them.”
Open to both veterans and first responders, Bird viewed the broad spectrum of individuals as truly vital to Steuben County residents.
Assets to community
“They’re a huge asset to our community,” Bird said. “Not only are those armed forces important, and heroes like that, I believe that all these other services are very important as well.”
For the fundraiser, Steuben County is considered as the “hometown” because it isn’t narrowed by city limits. This larger demographic allows for several people to be represented, whether it be county residents submitting a family member or individuals that have been involved and made an impact in the community, hometown heroes are everywhere.
The final product will be printed on a vinyl material by TLA Signs, Angola, and given to the sponsors after their yearlong display.
For questions, contact Bird at mbird@angolain.org or 665-7465. To fill out an order form, visit downtownangola.org/hometown-heroes.
