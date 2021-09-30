Friday fireworks part of Trine homecoming
ANGOLA — Trine University will hold a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Friday, as part of its homecoming festivities.
The fireworks will be part of the university's annual homecoming bonfire for students, parents and alumni. Angola-area residents may hear loud noises for about 10 minutes.
