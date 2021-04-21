ANGOLA — Trine University's Christian Campus House honored Carter Snider, who has served as an adjunct faculty member at the university since the 1990s, with its annual Distinguished Faculty Award on Tuesday.
The winner is selected by a vote of the CCH senior class. The award is usually presented during the organization's annual banquet, but the banquet was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, CCH presented the award to Snider following its weekly Tuesday Night Worship service.
"I nominated Professor Snider because of the stand-out guy that he is," said Kayle Johnson, who is graduating from Trine with a business administration major. "Throughout my years at Trine, he has always been a professor who cares about each of us as students far beyond the classroom. I am honored to have been one of his students and I'm thankful for his continual support as I step into the next chapter of my life."
Her sentiments were echoed by other students.
"Professor Snider truly cares for his students, and wants to ensure they are doing okay in and outside of the classroom," said Lydia MacGilvray, who is graduating with a marketing major. "He provides so many real-world examples that allow students to get a better understanding of the topics they are talking about in class. While his classes can be challenging, you leave with so much knowledge. I had the honor of having Professor Snider every day my junior year. I took four classes with him, and it was one of the best things I did!"
Christian Campus House leadership expressed their gratitude also.
"We're grateful for the Trine professors who work to ensure their students are performing well academically and enjoying a well-rounded college experience," said Travis Wilhelm, lead campus minister and university chaplain. "The award is one way to recognize top individuals on the Trine campus."
Snider holds bachelor's and master's degrees from West Virginia University.
Christian Campus House seeks to help Trine University better the student community as a whole by creating a ministry that serves their spiritual needs.
