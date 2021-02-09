ANGOLA — A public access complaint has been lodged and a lawsuit is set to be filed against the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County over their handling of matters related to Superintendent Brent Wilson.
On Monday, Wilson’s attorneys filed a public access complaint, alleging the board held an illegal executive session in January.
The lawsuit, which has yet to show up in the county’s electronic filing system, seeks a court order enjoining the board from continuing to violate the Indiana Open Door Law. It also seeks court costs and attorney fees on Wilson’s behalf. In public access suits, costs can only be awarded if a PAC complaint is first filed.
The public access complaint alleges that the school board held an illegal meeting on Jan. 27. The meeting notice said the board was going to discuss pending litigation, which is allowed under the Indiana Open Door Law, but correspondence between MSD board President Cory Archbold and school personnel said a topic not allowed under the law was discussed.
Archbold’s email on Feb. 1 said, “Last week the School Board met in an Executive Session regarding the search for our next Superintendent to start July 1, 2021.”
“We have told them we believe the search (for a new superintendent) is unlawful at this point,” said Linda Pence, Wilson’s lead attorney.
The email goes on to request the staff members to participate in Tuesday’s special meeting that was set up to start the search for a new superintendent because their input was considered valuable.
When asked about his email, Archbold said on Tuesday, “There is a lot of mis-information out there, due to the ongoing lawsuit we can not comment right now.”
The suit asks the court to enjoin the board from continuing to hold illegal meetings.
“The Board has a history of non-compliance with the Open Door Law, which is described in detail in the attached proposed Complaint for Violations of Open Door Law,” the PAC complaint says.
In 2017 Assistant Superintendent Ann Rice received an informal decision from Public Access Counselor Luke Britt where he recommended, “the school district … ensure discussions of substantive issues are held in front of the public.”
The MSD board and Wilson are in the middle of a contract dispute that has landed in Steuben Superior Court.
The next hearing in the case is March 2, which is a postponed date because Pence fell and injured herself prior to a January hearing.
A trial date has not been set, but the March 2 hearing takes the case beyond the current Indiana Supreme Court order that no trials take place in Indiana until after March 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In December, Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee ruled that Wilson may move ahead with his lawsuit against the district and its school board, which had filed to basically dismiss the case.
Named in the suit are MSD and board members in place when the suit was filed March 3: Brad Gardner, Case Gilbert, LeAnn Boots, Cory Archbold, Marilyn McCormick, Kevin Beard and Scott Poor. McCormick resigned last year due to a change of address and has been replaced on the board by Rebecca Maggart, elected by District 2 voters in November. Gilbert’s District 1 seat was won by Mark Ridenour in last fall’s election.
The defendants, represented by attorney Matt Elliott, entered a motion for judgment. Fee denied the motion, allowing the suit to move forward.
The motion for judgment tested whether Wilson had a viable case. Fee said in his order that Wilson’s “pleadings are sufficient to bring a claim of breach of contract.”
Wilson says the board violated the terms of his contract when it removed a roll-over provision in 2016 without his consent. The five-year rollover provision added one additional year each year on June 30, resulting in a continuous five-year contract.
At the November school board meeting, the board voted 5-2 not to renew Wilson’s contract.
Fee said the board must defend its position because state law proffered by its legal team does not apply to contracts created in 2012 when Wilson and MSD agreed on the roll-over provision. Fee said the court should consider both the law and the terms of the contract.
“This is the heart of the plaintiff’s contention: That the contract was intended to bind the parties until Dr. Wilson’s retirement,” wrote Fee in his order, filed Dec. 28.
There had been discussion by board members — in emails outside of board meetings — where strategy with regard to Wilson’s contract was discussed. These emails were used as evidence against the board for skirting the Open Door Law.
The board members agreed that Wilson has performed well, but should he not, the board’s hands were tied by the contract’s rollover provision that would keep the superintendent in place until his retirement.
In an Aug. 16, 2016 email, then-board member Lance Krebs said one option for dealing with Wilson and his contract was a buyout.
“ … the Board’s hands are completely tied ... we have no options except for a 4-5 year buyout, which could cost the district approx $1 million dollars in salary and benefits. That is an unreasonable risk that our board, our schools, and our taxpayers should not be exposed to,” Krebs said.
If the school board were to find a new superintendent and hire that individual July 1, as Archbold’s email suggested and Wilson were to prevail in his contract suit, MSD could end up with two superintendents at the same time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.