ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County is in the study phase of possibly offering a preschool, email and text messages sent to patrons said Wednesday morning.
The District is in the planning stages of opening a tuition-based, age 3-5 pre-school/kindergarten program that will be housed at Carlin Park Elementary School.
A survey is being conducted of parents to gauge interest in the program that would cost approximately $130-$140 per week per child and would run in conjunction with the Carlin Park schedule and hours, 8:10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
“We are currently seeking vouchers and scholarships for income eligible families to cover or help with the cost of tuition,” the message said.
The MSD Board of Trustees is expected to review survey results and discuss the proposal further in its April board meeting.
“Once the program is approved, you will be contacted to arrange a visit to the school to take a tour, ask questions about the program, review the contract, and officially enroll your child with a deposit (to reserve your spot). We anticipate this happening in May,” the message said.
Quality day care and preschool has been lacking in Steuben County for years. The message from MSD did not say how many children could be served by the program.
The fill out the survey, follow this link: http://bit.ly/38S25se.
This story will be updated.
