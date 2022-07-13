ANGOLA — Steuben County received some good fiscal news Tuesday, even if some members of the Steuben County Council — like Dour Dan Caruso and tax hawk Ruth Beer — worry about the county’s finances.
Nonetheless, it was good news presented Tuesday by Nichole Franklin of Peters Franklin Financial, a municipal financial consulting firm out of Franklin.
“Overall, big picture, things look fine,” Franklin said. “You have ample cash. You have good rainy day funds.”
If there was one down side, Franklin said spending on public safety had been increasing.
However those increases — particularly a pay increase in the sheriff’s department — have been offset in a reduction of overtime expenses.
Franklin is predicting an increase in revenue to the county from income taxes in 2023. The growth quotient for the county has been determined at 5%, which could allow for a growth in expenditures by about 2-3%.
Franklin said the county has cash reserves of $11 million, which could grow to about $14 million by 2025.
When it came to impact of the construction of the new, $26.2 million judicial center, that hasn’t been factored in because the project, prior to Tuesday, had not been approved. The council accepted entering into a lease agreement to fund the project on Tuesday.
The new facility will most likely require additional staffing, particularly in the area of security, but that has not been determined.
In another bright spot, the county has determined it will use its share of the American Rescue Plan funds provided by the President Joe Biden administration and the Democratic Congress for revenue recovery from impact from COVID-19.
“We’ve already gotten together and determined we’re going to use it for revenue recovery,” said Auditor Kim Meyers.
Just how that money is going to be spent will be determined by the county’s American Rescue Plan committee. It is made up of the three commissioners and three members of the Steuben County Council.
The first meeting of the committee is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
Steuben County has been provided $6.7 million. The county has been instructed to hold back about half of the funds for audits and other program requirements.
