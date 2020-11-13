ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County is staying on the cutting edge of technology.
The district recently received a $201,670 grant for data interoperability from the Dell Foundation. While one-on-one computer technology put devices in every student’s hands, the interoperability grant supports teachers.
During a virtual kickoff, Mike Minuto, technical program manager for the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, explained how he would support the district as it implements the grant.
MSD Technology Director Chantell Manahan said MSD will also be assisted by a representative from INsite — Indiana Student Information to Empower — an Indiana University School of Education initiative to facilitate the Ed-Fi data standard in Indiana schools. Ed-Fi is an interoperability effort supported by the nonprofit Ed-Fi Alliance.
“There are not many school districts going down this path,” said Manahan. Nineteen Indiana districts are currently listed as INsite members, not including MSD. None of them are in northeastern Indiana; the closest are Wawasee and South Bend community school corporations.
The interoperability process will integrate student profiles into an easy-to-access bundle for teachers. It will allow them to identify at-risk students based on records about their grades, attendance, testing, behavior, clubs, demographics and other benchmarks.
The district uses PowerSchool and various other software to collate student data. The interoperability function will put it into a format that allows teachers to look at all angles of an individual at the same time without having to access several different databases.
“We’ll gain efficiency and options,” said Manahan.
Austin, Texas-based Dell Foundation grants "transform the lives of children living in poverty," said Minuto. Dell Foundation gives $125-130 million every year, a total of $1.6 billion as of 2019 for around 3,000 projects.
Once a district has garnered a Dell grant, Minuto said additional funds and grant extensions may be available.
"We love renewing grants," he said.
Strong leadership will be needed to conquer the 10-month project, said Minuto, with early input from users, tweaks along the way and transparency with staff and stakeholders.
"This is not easy but the benefits outweigh a lot of the efforts you are going to go through," he said.
Manahan said as the process gets underway, the district will “celebrate small wins.”
The interoperability function will not just put the district at the head of its class technologically, it will integrate it with other school corporations doing the same thing. Once operable, it will be possible for MSD to share information with other districts and even other states.
Minuto called it "an ecosystem" of tools "you magically get access to."
"It's not just a once a year thing," he said. "It's a day to day, week to week operation."
The interoperability access is expected to be available to teachers in the 2021-22 school year. Teachers will be able to identify the top 10 or top 25 at-risk students in a group. It will allow an integrated assessment of each individual based on demographic information and performance.
Groundwork will occur throughout this school year with Manahan admitting timelines may change. The MSD technology team will lead the charge with assistance from INsite. Instructional teams will create curriculum work groups, reach out for stakeholder input and provide professional development.
Manahan said administrators may be introduced to the new student data dashboards this spring then teachers could be trained to use the technology next fall.
"We're excited to get started," she said.
