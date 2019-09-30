INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor's Office is no longer filing criminal cases against people found with small amounts of marijuana.
That does not change anything in Steuben County.
"More and more states across the country are legalizing marijuana for medicinal and/or recreational purposes. Public opinion also seems to be shifting more and more in the direction of legalization," said Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser. "However, I believe it is the role of the state legislators to determine what is criminal and the prosecution’s job to prosecute crimes to full extent of the law. If a law is to be repealed, let it be done by our legislators who have been elected to make such decisions. I don’t believe it’s my job, nor should it be, to unilaterally decriminalize any law, including possession of marijuana."
Monday morning, acting Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced that, effective immediately, having a small amount of marijuana will not result in criminal possession charges in that jurisdiction. Mears will be on the November ballot in Marion County, vying for the seat following the resignation of Prosecutor Terry Curry, who is battling cancer.
Marion County, which contains the state capitol of Indianapolis, has a population of more than 900,000, making it the largest county in the state and 55th most populated county in the country.
Mears said his new initiative would allow a greater focus on violent crime and keep nonviolent offenders out of the system.
"But the new policy doesn't mean Indianapolis residents can celebrate by lighting up on Georgia Street. It just means that if police find that eighth in your pocket while you're walking in Holliday Park, you won't be looking at a conviction, but don't expect to keep your stash," said an Indy Star report published late Monday morning.
Prosecutors have the power to decide whether or not to charge a particular defendant and which charges to file. This broad power is called "prosecutorial discretion." That same power allows prosecutors to enter into plea bargains with defendants, dismissing some charges in exchange for a plea of guilty.
In Steuben County, in cases where a defendant is charged with multiple counts from one arrest, it is common for misdemeanor marijuana and paraphernalia possession charges to be dropped as part of a plea bargain for a more serious crime, for example, felony possession of methamphetamine.
Possession of marijuana is a common sight on police blotters in northeastern Indiana. Per Indiana code, it is a Class B misdemeanor to have or grow under 30 grams of marijuana. The maximum penalty for a Class B misdemeanor is 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Possession of marijuana could be charged as a Class A misdemeanor or Level 6 felony for those who have prior drug convictions or who possess more than 30 grams. Thirty grams is a little over 1 ounce.
This year, Illinois became the first state to pass a bill legalizing marijuana sales through the legislature. Governor JB Pritzker, who made legalizing marijuana a core component of his campaign for governor's office, signed the bill into law this summer and marijuana sales begin in Illinois in January.
The bill contains a sweeping criminal justice component, expunging the records of Illinois residents who have previously been convicted for possessing marijuana. Up to 770,000 Illinois residents may qualify for expungement, according to ABC News.
Illinois had already legalized medical marijuana and has active dispensaries.
In last year's midterm elections, Michigan became the 10th state to legalize recreational marijuana, and Utah and Missouri voted to legalize medical marijuana. Vermont was the first state to legalize marijuana possession but not sale.
Musser said he is not in favor of marijuana legalization, primarily due to public safety concerns.
"As we are seeing in states such as Colorado, OWI crash fatalities have increased since the legalization of marijuana. Also, though driving while impaired on marijuana can be just as dangerous as alcohol impairment, OWI-marijuana cases tend to be more difficult to detect and prosecute," said Musser. Alcohol consumption can be determined with a breath test while marijuana use must be proven through a blood draw, tested at a state lab.
"The turnaround on such a process can be several months," said Musser. "In the meanwhile, if charges cannot be filed until those marijuana testing results are received, that person may be continuing to drive in our community without any immediate restrictions of driving privileges."
