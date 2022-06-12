No rides at Noble County Fair
KENDALLVILLE — Carnival rides will be absent this year when the Noble County Community Fair opens in July.
The decision was announced in a letter posted Wednesday morning on the fair’s Facebook page.
A letter states: “Due to unfortunate circumstances and miscommunication, there will be no Carnival at this year’s fair. Our Executive Board has worked countless hours to attempt to locate and secure a Carnival for 2022 but has been unsuccessful. We are trying to get activities for families to participate in!”
First vice president Genesis Click said the carnival snafu developed suddenly, caused by changes in incoming and outgoing board members and dropped communications between the fair board and Beers & Jessop Amusements, the carnival ride provider.
“When new board members come on, some information tends to get lost. I urge people to support the fair,” Click said.
The fair board quickly discovered that most carnival vendors were already booked as July is peak time for county fairs and other festivals. To make up for that, the fair board has added more bands to its entertainment lineup. Local musicians will be performing every night in the free entertainment pavilion.
Veterans Treatment Court celebrates successes
AUBURN — Describing their efforts and level of dedication as “masterful,” DeKalb Circuit Judge Kurt Grimm celebrated two more graduates of DeKalb County Veterans Treatment Court recently.
Led by Grimm, the DeKalb County Veterans Treatment Court began serving veterans involved with DeKalb County courts in March 2018 and serves as an alternative to traditional case processing of veterans who are offenders.
Successful completion of the program allows eligible participants the opportunity to have their charges dismissed, be granted a reduction from a felony to a misdemeanor, or to not have a further sentence imposed. Participants agree to complete a substance abuse and/or mental health treatment program, remain alcohol- and drug-free, meet with a veteran mentor and complete other program requirements as determined by the veterans court team.
The graduation, held in DeKalb Circuit Court, was to recognize U.S. Army National Guard veteran Jimmy Roberts and a U.S. Army veteran who requested to be identified only as Matt.
Introducing the graduates, Grimm noted the change he has seen in them over the course of the program.
“When they (first) came to me, they were different men,” Grimm said.
Appearing by video link, DeKalb County Deputy Bret Parker thanked the graduates for being part of the program.
“It was a pleasure to have been around you both,” he said, noting their success was primarily because of their efforts.
Grimm said it takes a special person to enter the veterans court program and to do all that is required. He likened the program to the concept of restoration.
“The pleasure, believe it or not, is all mine. I love being a part of your life,” Grimm said.
“I love watching the change that happens … Gentlemen, Godspeed.”
Sculpture added to Orland park
ORLAND — The Town of Orland has installed a metal work sculpture in the Memorial Park.
Artist Greg Summers has designed a sculpture, made from aluminum, that he calls Frog on a Lily Pad. The sculpture was made from repurposed materials.
“I most enjoy working with aluminum because of its flexibility,” Summers said. “I started making smaller fish around the 3 foot in length size and then started noticing that cities and towns were embracing more art so I started making the bigger pieces.”
The Town of Orland has joined the Angola Mayor’s Art Council Sculpture Program. This sculpture was picked out by Council President Connie S. Boocher and Councilwoman Robin Sears.
“We (Orland Town Council) had decided we’d like this one here. We have the lakes just like Angola and it fits in really well for us,” Boocher said. “I feel very fortunate to have a piece of Greg Summers’ work.”
The Steuben County Tourism Bureau, Luke Zimmer and Molter Construction & Excavating donated money and time to install the sculpture. Molter Construction & Excavating helped create and install the concrete block for the Frog on a Lily Pad.
This sculpture will be at Memorial Park until June 3, 2023, and will be available for purchase after that date.
Four people charged following meth raid
KENDALLVILLE — Four people were arrested last week when a welfare check at a Dowling Street address turned into a discovery of methamphetamine and a spent one-pot meth lab.
Arrested at the Dowling Street address were:
• David C. Hochstetler, 24, of the 1500 block of Dowling Street, Kendallville, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony; and maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony.
• Cassandra Gienger, 32, of the 400 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony; and visiting a common nuisance, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Ronald W. Custer, 58, of the 400 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; visiting a common nuisance; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
• Destinee L. Hull, 28, of the 100 block of Lane 101, Long Beach Lake, Fremont, on charges of visiting a common nuisance, a Class A misdemeanor; and false informing/reporting, a Class B misdemeanor.
Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters said Sgt. Justin Beall and additional officers were called to Dowling Street after someone reported to dispatch that there was drug activity in the house and children present.
When officers arrived, a woman answered the door and officers could allegedly smell illegal drugs. Officers applied for a search warrant, which was signed by a judge.
According to Waters, police allegedly discovered approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine and a one-pot meth lab.
The discovery of the one-pot meth lab is part of disturbing trend, Waters said.
“It was a recent lab,” Waters said. “We’re starting to see more of that over the last couple of months.”
LaGrange County Commissioners hire firm for new master planLAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Commissioners approved a proposal by the LaGrange County engineer that allows her to work with an engineering consulting firm to create a new 10-year master plan.
The plan would give LaGrange County government the means to evaluate, rank, and determine which roads and bridges are in the greatest need of repair.
The commissioners granted Tharon Morgan authority to spend up to $10,000 to launch a study using specialized software provided by a consultant to create the highway department asset management plan.
The idea was met with enthusiastic support from Terry Martin, president of the LaGrange County commissioners. “This is long overdue,” he said after the presentation.
Morgan said the management program has already been piloted by the highway department in Boone County.
“It’s a plan for the next 10 years that helps determine upgrades to roads, bridges, culverts and small structures up to a certain standard decided on by the county,” Morgan said.
Avilla sells last industrial lot
AVILLA — The East Industrial Park in Avilla is now full.
The town has sold the remaining 55 acres at the park to an unnamed group of investors who plan to start a manufacturing and fabrication business.
Town Manager Tena Woenker said the sale of the property was done by Kendallville-based attorney Mike Yoder, who is representing the investor group.
“They purchased the last lot available at the industrial park,” she said.
She said this new business will have to comply with the industrial zoning implemented by the town.
The sale comes as local solar light manufacturer, Lake Lite, has begun breaking ground at the industrial park and will be finished by February 2023.
“Progress is being made and will soon be finished,” she said. “The town of Avilla is a great place to invest.”
Avilla’s east industrial park hasn’t even been open 10 years and now is already filled.
The town purchased the land east of S.R. 3 in summer 2016, to open up new space after selling out its industrial areas west of S.R. 3 south of Albion Street.
Avilla annexed the land and worked with utilities and the state to begin setting basic infrastructure for future growth.
With the industrial occupied entirely, the town’s long term plan is to find new space to build more industrial land.
Questions arise over highway department plan, cost
AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioners may be having a little sticker shock after receiving a recent engineer’s estimate of $8 million to relocate the DeKalb County Highway Department.
The board received the estimate before its May 23 meeting, where it was discussed briefly. Since then, the commissioners have been looking for funding answers as construction costs continue to rise.
Monday, Tony Vie, a partner with Elevatus Architecture in Fort Wayne, was present to answer questions as commissioners re-evaluate the project.
With the higher than anticipated estimate and the desire to ensure local contractors have the option to bid, Vie said the best construction method for the project might be the construction manager as an agent method.
“I suggest that we maybe revisit that to ensure local contractors have a fair shot at winning the work,” he said.
The commissioners can vote to change its construction method at a special meeting scheduled for June 16 at 2 p.m. During that meeting, the board will also open request for proposals for firms interested in serving as a construction manager as an agent. Vie will reach out to a group of firms chosen by the commissioners.
Commissioner Mike Watson said although he is always an advocate of doing business locally, he is afraid the change in method will just end up increasing the cost of the project.
“Given the scope of the project keeps going north, north, north, I am not sure what it is going to cost us to hire a CMA,” he said. “Is it cost effective?”
Commissioner Todd Sanderson said the cost of the project is what he is afraid of at this point.
“We are going to see some bids that are going to make our heads spin,” he said as the original estimated cost of the project was between $6-$7 million.
With that cost in mind, Sanderson now suggested starting with the renovation of the office building at the Henderson Construction property on U.S. 6 east of Waterloo, before any other construction was done.
Jail birds cause
a costly mess
ANGOLA — A family of jail birds caused a royal mess at the historic Steuben County Jail.
Steuben County Commissioners approved spending nearly $3,000 to clean up the mess caused by a family of starlings, mainly in duct work at the old jail that’s now used by Northeast Indiana Community Corrections.
Community Corrections Director Bret Hays told commissioners a mother starling entered the building through the attic and ended up in the duct work where she hatched a brood of chicks.
“It dropped down (to the duct work). It had babies. They were very loud,” Hays said. “She entered from the south and went out the north.”
Now that the noise is gone, there’s a mess left behind.
“There is bird waste not only in the ducts, it’s all over the place,” Hays said.
Not only will there be cleaning done, but disinfecting the ducts will take place to eliminate air quality problems.
Commissioners are going to look into filing a claim with its insurance company to cover part of the cost.
Following Hays, another department head who oversees a quasi-correctional facility, Sheriff R.J. Robinson, who is in charge of the Steuben County Jail, was up next to present to commissioners.
“On a side note, I have no jail birds trying to get in,” Robinson quipped.
