Apple Festival attendance looks like record
KENDALLVILLE — Vendors at last weekend’s Kendallville Apple Festival say it had to be a record year for attendance.
The festival, free, walk-in admission, has no official records on attendance.
“Saturday was, I don’t know how many people, but it was one of the biggest crowds pedestrian and vehicle I’ve ever seen,” said Kendallville Police Chief Rob Wiley.
Crowds took advantage of cool, clear and comfortable fall weather to stroll the Noble County Fairgrounds for the annual festival that feels like it’s growing every year.
Wiley said lines to enter the fairgrounds to park stretched well onto Allen Chapel Road, a considerable distance east of the fairgrounds.
DeKalb United Way executive director resigns
AUBURN — The United Way of DeKalb County Board of Directors said Wednesday it has accepted the resignation of Zach Washler, executive director, who will seek “other opportunities to serve in a leadership position in service to northeast Indiana.”
Washler joined the United Way in February 2018. Under his leadership, the 2018 campaign was a success in raising money for the United Way of DeKalb County mission of helping children, families and individuals have the opportunity to thrive in our communities, a news release said.
Melissa Eshbach, board president, will take on daily operational oversight while the board completes a search for a new executive director.
Mission building new home in Waterloo
WATERLOO — With ground already broken, the Warm a Heart mission is raising funds for its building project.
The nonprofit is constructing a 3,200-square-foot building on vacant land at 100 W. Railroad St., immediately south of the railroad tracks in Waterloo.
The building will house Warm A Heart’s soup kitchen and food pantry, with additional space that will allow for partnership with other nonprofits for uses such as a thrift shop, after-school program, financial classes or other self-help classes, said Warm A Heart director Diane Reynolds.
Warm A Heart acquired the land as part of a transaction in which the Waterloo Redevelopment Commission purchased its existing building downtown, and the land at West Railroad Street was deeded to the mission.
Reynolds said the organization needs to raise $160,000 to cover the cost of the building project.
LaGrange foundation begins listening tour
LAGRANGE – The LaGrange County Community Foundation wants to know what residents think the future of LaGrange County looks like.
The LCCF staff held the first of four Envision LaGrange County listening tour meetings Tuesday night at the LaGrange County Public Library. It will hold three more similar sessions in the next few weeks, the next on Oct. 16 at the Wolfe Community Building in Shipshewana. The third session is scheduled to take place Oct. 24 at the Topeka Fire Station and the last on Nov. 7 at the Stroh Fire Department building. All three meetings will start at 6 p.m.
A group of about 30 people attended the first meeting and told the foundation staff what they like about living in LaGrange County and what they think needs to be done to help LaGrange thrive in the future.
Foundation Associate Executive Director Octavia Yoder said she was pleased with the size of the crowd that turned out for the first of four meetings.
“We had a really good turnout, and the feedback from the people, they were very engaged,” she said.
School focuses on safety after bus rollover
ALBION — After a school bus rollover that injured three students Tuesday, Central Noble already has made changes to prevent it from happening again.
Central Noble’s Transportation Director and School Resource Officer David Worman said the route has been changed to avoid the notoriously curvy Wolf Lake Road that the bus slid off.
That bus route transported kindergarten through second-grade students from Central Noble Elementary in Albion to the primary school in Wolf Lake.
Now, to get from Albion to Wolf Lake, the bus will head south on S.R. 9, take a right on W. C.R. 200S, then turn right again onto U.S. 33. Worman said that route will take a little longer and use some extra fuel, but it’s worth it for the safety of the kids.
The bus that rolled over was a brand new Blue Bird model the school recently purchased for about $100,000.
As for the 30 students on the bus, everyone is fine, and seat belts on the bus made all the difference, Worman said.
Some Steuben employees won’t see raises
ANGOLA — Some Steuben County employees won’t receive pay raises in the coming 2020 budget, leading at least a couple members of the Steuben County Council to question it.
Seven Steuben County Jail confinement officers won’t get raises because their longevity with the Sheriff’s Department had them at rates above the wages the council set as a base for confinement officers, said Sheriff R.J. Robinson.
The council on Tuesday approved a salary ordinance for the 2020 budget that not only brings the sheriff’s department’s pay in line with surrounding counties, but increases pay for most all county employees. The same held true for confinement officers.
If the county’s budget survives state review, deputies will be paid a base wage of $50,000, up from the current $38,700. Confinement officers will see their base salary increase to $37,000 from the current $31,858. The increases aim to bring Steuben County in line with other counties.
Most all other full-time county employees received $4,000 raises. Each of the elected officials received $4,000 raises, with the exception of commissioners, who received $1,000 apiece, and council members, who did not get raises. Chief deputies in all offices received $4,000.
