Six people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 25, 2023 @ 6:39 pm
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Adam J. Beery, 39, of the 300 block of Asheton Drive, Kendallville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Paul F. Dahl, 58, of the 500 block of South Wayne Street, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor battery.
• Mark A. Hamblin Jr., 23, of the 100 block of West 2nd Street, Auburn, arrested in the 200 block of West Elizabeth Street on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Keith A. Heckathorne, 48, of the 3300 block of South Old U.S. 27, arrested in the 00 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, on a fugitive warrant.
• Aaron R. Loffer, 39, of the 200 block of Northcrest Drive, arrested in the 00 block of South John Court on charges of felony burglary and three counts of theft of a motor vehicle.
• Andrew L. Trimm, 36, of the 00 block of South John Court, arrested at home on charges of felony probation violation and misdemeanor providing a false statement.
