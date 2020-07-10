ANGOLA — Area residents have been getting scam calls alleging to be from the sheriff’s department.
Steuben County Sheriff’s Department sent out an alert on Friday about the recurring crime.
“The scam involves a call from the Steuben County Government line, 260-668-1000, and the caller stating they are affiliated with the sheriff’s office,” says the news release, posted on the sheriff’s department Facebook page. “The person is told they have a warrant for their arrest as a result of some illegal activity involving personal information such as a Social Security number and money is demanded to take care of the warrant.”
The sheriff’s office does not call people and demand money be put on gift cards in order to resolve any type of legal process, says Sheriff R.J. Robinson. “Never give out any personal information or send any money via gift cards.”
Internet based telephone technology allows scam callers to use the county government number on caller ID.
“The caller also gives case numbers and badge numbers which are false,” says the alert. “This scam is similar to another phone scam where calls are received about family members who have been supposedly arrested and need bail money sent on gift cards.”
Anyone with concerns is encouraged to call the sheriff’s department, 668-1000, ext. 5000.
