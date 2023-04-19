ANGOLA – The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County awarded bids for a parking lot, bus garage and other minor projects. The projects will be financed including through a bond.
The bids for exterior painting or alternate projects were received from CME for $1.09 million and Shawnee Construction for $1.15 million.
The bids for the parking lot or alternate projects were received from Fox for almost $2 million; Fleming for $1.23 million; Wayne Asphalt for 607,550; and E & B Paving for 628,498.
To finance the projects MSD agreed to issue bonds that, as Jeffrey Qualkinbush from Barnes & Thornburg LLP pointed out, will not significantly affect the corporation debt service and are tax-rate neutral.
Qualkinbush noted that favorable finance conditions for the bonds are based on commendable finance actions the district has previously taken.
“To pay back $6 million in 11 years or less without any tax rate effect is commendable,” said Qualkinbush.
He added that the new bond conditions depend on the MSD's existing debt and shows that in the previous years the district has taken a careful expenditure approach to make sure it can accommodate additional projects to come forward and still remain tax-rate neutral.
Qualkinbush said Barnes & Thornburg will go ahead and sell the bonds after the MSD finalizes the bids to make sure the bonds are not over-issued, and at the same time the district has enough currency to cover the projects’ costs.
“Right now, we are planning on selling the bonds around the middle of June, closing by the middle of July,” he said.
Tyler Loeffelholz from Bakertilly municipal advisors noted that the district is going to see a slight drop in annual debt payments in 2024 and 2026, and it will be paid off by 2031. Loeffelholz said that after estimating the MSD financial situation, they concluded that the district has at its disposal over $5 million to go to the additional projects.
He said that their company was going to facilitate the financial operations associated with the projects using conservative interest rates of about 5% with the total interest expense of a little more than $2 million.
The maximum annual debt service tax rate impact will be 17.6 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, and with the major payment due by the end of the bond service, the incremental debt service effect for the following year will be close to zero, said Loeffelholz.
“That should be plenty of cushion,” he said.
