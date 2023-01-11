ANGOLA — The Steuben County Bar Association will be taking part in the annual statewide "Talk to a Lawyer Today" effort on Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
The local event, which takes place at Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., is part of a larger effort by the Indiana State Bar Association.
The Volunteer Lawyer Program of Northeast Indiana in conjunction with the Indiana State Bar Association also sponsors the 21st Annual “Talk to A Lawyer Today.”
Local attorneys will provide a 10- to 15-minute free consultation to answer general questions and offer legal advice.
The local program at Carnegie will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteers will connect people with a licensed attorney who can give advice and direct people to their next legal step.
Statewide, consultations are provided in-person or via local county hotlines.
In light of the pandemic, attorneys are especially prepared to speak with people about landlord-tenant issues, expungement, bankruptcy and various other areas of law, said an ISBA press release. Other topics Hoosiers can discuss include child support, complaints again a city, contract disputes, divorce, employment issues, immigration and wills and estates.
Members of the bar donate their time for this once-a-year program as a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The program is an opportunity for attorneys statewide to provide free legal consultations to members of the general public who might not otherwise be able to afford the counsel of an attorney.
For more information, see inbar.org/consultation.
