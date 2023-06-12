FORT WAYNE — In a major economic announcement Monday morning, General Motors officials said the company is investing $632 million in new tooling, equipment and conveyors to prepare Fort Wayne Assembly to build the next generation of full-size light-duty pickup trucks.
Gerald Johnson, executive vice president of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability, said, “This investment will strengthen our industry-leading full-size truck business.”
He added that the investment “reflects our commitment to our loyal truck customers and the hard work of the dedicated Fort Wayne team.”
He thanked the UAW members in attendance for working safely through COVID-19, for dealing with the disruptive shortages that interfered with production, for being flexible, for earning Number One in the JD Power Truck Dependability Study and for turning out 10 million quality vehicles for 10 million satisfied customers.
“Thanks also for always working hard and keeping us competitive head-to-head with others who are trying to take our customers, our products and our markets,” he said. “We have a long, storied history of delivering quality internal combustion engines and will continue that legacy with the next-generation pickup trucks. We’ll continue to satisfy those customers with the trucks they want. We’re committed to Fort Wayne.”
Cherry Weiland, assistant plant director, noted that “just last Wednesday Fort Wayne Assembly celebrated the ten millionth truck to roll off its assembly line since the plant began production here in 1986. It was an exciting moment for me to hand over the keys to the new owner of a 2023 Denali Ultimate. It’s a testament to the legacy of the talented men and women who work and live here who make a tremendous impact in the community.”
She said purchasing of the equipment and tooling for the next-generation trucks will begin now in anticipation of starting production in a couple years.
The plant manufactures GMC Sierra 1500 trucks and the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 which was the best-selling retail full-size pickup truck in 2022.
The auditorium in the Administration building at Fort Wayne Assembly was full of UAW Local 2209 members who enthusiastically responded to the announcement.
To most it means hope for an extended future without the worry of layoffs.
For Valerie Dental and Becky Guzman, the investment in Fort Wayne Assembly assures their future retirement plans are solidified.
In addition to Johnson and Weiland, Mayor Tom Henry, Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, UAW Vice President Mike Booth and UAW Local 2209 Chairman Rich LeTourneau addressed the crowded hall.
With this investment, General Motors has put nearly $2 billion into the Fort Wayne Assembly plant and more than $2.8 billion in Indiana manufacturing operations since 2013.
