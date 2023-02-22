ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of Trustees was updated on projected graduation rates of the students that are estimated to be significantly higher than in the previous years.
Through the years 2012-2022 the graduation rate fluctuated from 80.18% in 2019 to 88.73% in 2018 with only a few early graduates in the years 2012 through 2016. The projected graduation rate for the classes 2023 through 2026 demonstrates a 5% to 10% increase in timely graduations in comparison to the previous period.
The projected graduation rate for the class of 2023 is 91.63% with 155 of seniors who are ready to graduate with 40 credits, which constitutes 77% of the total senior class. Those seniors do not graduate early mostly due to pathways and dual credit opportunities that allow them to earn college credits without paying the college fees.
An additional 29 MSD seniors, or 14% of the senior class, are in good shape to graduate on time, and they currently have 33-39 credits. Three students of the same class, or about 1%, have only earned 30-32 credits so far, and the district is paying special attention to help them graduate on time.
There are 14 students, or 7% of the seniors, who have earned 29 or less credits, 10 are foreign exchange students, who are only in MSD for one year, and they will later be taken out of the total student cohort of 2023 graduates.
Some of the remaining four students who are significantly behind are the students who were transferred to the MSD of Steuben County from other school corporations.
The class of 2024 projected graduation rate is similar to that of the class of 2023 at 91.79%.
Because the class 2024 started in high school during the pandemic, many of the students who now seem to be behind with their credits were doing homeschool during their freshman COVID year, and the district now is working twice as hard to get them caught up on that.
The class of 2025 looks best in terms of its projected graduation rate, which is 96.46% so far, and 84% of its students (152 individuals) seem to be in good shape to graduate on time.
MSD officials stressed that they were trying to get more students involved in extracurricular activities as it helps to increase students’ involvement with school activities in general, including academic subjects.
In 2022-2023 school year the number of students involved in school 15 extra-curriculars, such as Spanish Club, Art Club, and Student Council, amounted to 476. There are 331 students are registered for sports activities including summer weights, 92 participate in Marching Band, and 33 students sing in the choir.
