ANGOLA — The last Farmers market of the season took place in Angola Saturday.
Although there were some pumpkins and hedge apples on sale, most vendors brought their crafts to this fall market.
There were also some pumpkin homemade pies and other pastries brought by Leslie Water, who will be taking orders over the winter.
Other food items on sale included local artisanal coffee by Jim Albright that has 84 flavors, and local meat, such as non-GMO pork, grass-fed beef, and organic-fed chicken from Bidlack’s farm.
“We do our best to raise the animals as healthy as we think we should,” said Luke Bidlack. “We raise everything outside; we don’t have anything caged up.”
Market organizer Colleen Holman was selling her local Steuben County Farmers Market recipe books and artificial flower arrangements. She said that it does not take her long to make an arrangement because she learned it at school, and she mostly does her flower arrangements over the holidays.
Local woodworkers Larry and Rebecca McKown’s, Steve Colbart, and David Lewis displayed their works — chest of drawers, bowls, and kitchen utensils, and wooden landscapes.
Larry McKown said that sometimes he uses up to three or four different types of wood for one bowl – that could be the combinations of pin oak, walnut, mulberry, cherry, and osage.
Some of the artisans brought the rest of their summer crafts, such as machine embroidered tablecloths to sell them at reduced prices as “close-out,” as Marie Font, founder of Golden Creations said.
Many of the artisans are going to participate in a few craft shows in the area before starting to build their supplies for the next season over the winter.
“I do a few craft shows around Angola, and Garrett, and so I do craft shows, but they come in January, then I am building up my supply again,” said Font.
Others already brought the items that can be bought for the winter, such as fingerless mittens and ear warmers that can make for great Christmas gifts. Karen Low had soaps and scrubs with infused vitamins, and quilts for $400 for three pieces, and Dorothy Jean was selling pet supplies.
Saturday Farmers market customers could also choose from a variety of goat milk soaps and lotions with extracts ranging from from lavender to patchouli offered by the local soap maker Sheryl Clifton.
Clifton said she has been making her soaps for over 21 years now. She said she has been breeding dairy goats from about 1995. Clifton usually participates in all farmers markets in Angola unless it is raining or she has dairy goat shows to go to show her goats “because they are of good quality,” she said.
Clifton is one of few vendors at the farmers market who will be able to sell her products in the same quantities in winter as in the summer. She said that in addition to an online store, she will also have a stand at Golden Green Company soap shop in Angola downtown.
“I am just good at picking different essences and oils; I’ve been herbs since I was about 14, and I am just good at picking different fragrances — it’s almost like cooking, I am also a good cook,” said Clifton.
Some of the vendors will have to rely on their customers reaching out to them over the winter.
Terry Dalrymple, a veteran of all 20 years of the market and as always sells “all different flavors” of honey, said that they will be selling their honey only from home over the winter.
