ANGOLA — Steuben County Commissioners are looking for short- and long-term solutions to solving a runoff problem from the Highway Department.
Commissioners plan to hold a special session at 8:30 a.m. today to discuss the runoff and a truck issue with the Highway Department. The meeting will be held in the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St.
An easy solution — move the storage of aggregate from across C.R. 200W from the north channel that runs into Crooked Lake — is one consideration, said Wil Howard, president of the Board of Commissioners.
As Howard put it, the current board is open to doing things differently, and moving the aggregate, which includes sand, seems like the right thing to do.
“From a commissioners’ standpoint on that, we’re looking at some short-term solutions and some long-term solutions,” Howard said.
A resident brought the problem to the attention of commissioners on July 19. The dredging has been completed on the north channel but it is already starting to get fresh sediment, thanks to the Highway Department’s sand pile.
Commissioners are going to meet with representatives of a dredging company that’s currently working on cleaning the two channels at the Parkside subdivision, which are two channels that feed into the east side of the lake.
The plan is to have the company clean out the north channel while it is in the lake and while the dredging permit with the Indiana Department or Natural Resources is still current, Howard said.
Not on the agenda, as far as Howard knows, was a proposal to ask the Humane Society of Steuben County to give up its lease early on the land that’s home to its former animal shelter.
“That wasn’t on the agenda that I’m aware of,” Howard said.
That doesn’t mean the matter can’t be brought up because commissioners do not have to work from an agenda and don’t have to follow one to a T if there is one.
The Humane Society, which is now located on C.R. 200N, near Interstate 69, still has a lease on the former shelter property until 2025. The Humane Society pays $1 a year for the lease. It has been in its new facility about 5 years.
The shelter property is located just south of the Highway Department. On the south side of the former shelter is the land that used to be the site of the Steuben County Rest Home, which has been razed. The entire complex owned by the county is about 27 acres, from Interstate 69 north to C.R. 200N.
Howard said Commissioner Ken Shelton has approached Shelter officials but no formal proposal has been offered by the Board of Commissioners, which controls all county owned property.
