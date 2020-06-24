ANGOLA — The Angola Common Council will be getting a non-recommendation from the Angola Plan Commission on a rezoning request for a senior housing project after the commission couldn’t come to an agreement on the issue during a teleconference meeting held Monday.
The property in question is located east of Westview Drive onto both Meyers and Koehlinger streets. The Nagle Family LLC/Carolyn Nagle and Patchwork Hill LLC/James Myers currently own the property.
Developer Firas Abolgar of 1Synergy, Fort Wayne, submitted the rezoning request to the area from medium density single family residential R2 and agriculture to high density multiple family residential R5 to develop a senior living community.
Part of the acreage is in the city corporate limits and part is in the extraterritorial jurisdiction on the east side of the city.
Economic Development and Planning Director Vivian Likes introduced the project and reminded the commission that the focus was the rezoning recommendation, not what is to be built on the property should the rezoning pass the commission and the Common Council.
State statute requires the commission to certify either a favorable, unfavorable or no recommendation to go onto the Common Council.
Many of the concerns brought up by commission members and the public alike were what else can go in an R5 district.
“I disagree with an R5 zoning,” said commission member Veryl Carpenter. “Lots of things could go in there later to make us have to argue about. I have no problem up to R4 but I am not in favor of R5.”
City Engineer Amanda Cope is on the commission and also had concerns about allowing the area to be rezoned R5.
“I think what is presented would fit, and a retirement community in my opinion is a good fit in the area, but there are some R5 allowable uses like an apartment complex that I don’t feel would be a good fit for the area,” she said. “I would like to look at the thought of commitments from the developer and if they will commit to rezoning with the area being committed to a retirement complex similar to what has been put fourth.”
Cope said that commitment would say what the residents living nearby could expect.
Abolgar said he has listened to the presented concerns and said the community would be no more than 40 dwelling units, not exceeding more than one story in height.
The push to zone R5 came because of the number of proposed units connected to one another. Abolgar said having more than three or four units connected together required the bump to R5.
The units would not be marketed to more families or occupants of more than three people and would only be open to those 55 and older.
Though R5 does allow for assisted living, Abolgar said the site would not be used for such a facility.
After discussion, Cope made the motion to forward the favorable recommendation based on a commitment from Abolgar that the only thing the site is used for is the retirement community presented.
To get the motion to pass, six of the 11 commission members would have had to vote in the affirmative. Members Gene Burd, Cope, Josh Fletcher, Jeff Martin and Chuck Sheets voted for it while members Carpenter, Jeff Peters and Anne Watkins voted no.
Members Craig Williams, Jerry McDermid and Tina King were not present.
As the motion failed, City Attorney Kim Shoup advised a motion for an unfavorable recommendation then be made. But again, six of the 11 total members could not come to an agreement. Voting in the affirmative were Carpenter, Peters and Watkins. Burd, Cope, Fletcher, Martin and Sheets voted to deny.
Because of that, no recommendation will be forwarded to the common council.
