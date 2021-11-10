ANGOLA —The Steuben County Trails group is working to develop a long-term partnership with the community so the local trail infrastructure can grow and not be a burden on taxpayers when it comes to maintenance costs.
The group, working with the Steuben County Community Foundation, has established an endowment so future maintenance and other costs can be covered, said John Longenecker, president of Steuben County Trails.
For example, Steuben County is now paying the Angola Parks & Recreation Department $18,000 annually to maintain its portion of the trail that's developed in the county, which is not quite 3 miles and connects Angola and Pokagon State Park trails, traveling through Steuben County jurisdiction.
"We've worked hard to provide some sustainability for the trails group," said Jen Sharkey, former Steuben County Highway engineer who is working with the trails group on the expansion. It was under Sharkey's guidance as engineer that the county's portion of the existing trail was constructed. She no longer is county engineer, but continues to live and volunteer in the community.
On Tuesday, the Steuben County Council got behind the Steuben County Trails group's efforts to expand the multipurpose trail throughout the community.
The Council voted in favor of Steuben County Trails' effort to secure a Next Level Trails grant from the state to expand the existing trail in Steuben County and Angola, taking it south to the Steuben County-DeKalb County border.
The Steuben County Board of Commissioners also approved seeking the grant for extension of the county’s hiking and biking trail infrastructure in its Nov. 1 meeting.
The project would involve trail extension work of 1.1 miles in Angola and 6.4 miles in Steuben County to connect with DeKalb County, traveling from Commons Park along city streets then to Old U.S. 27 to make an eventual connection with DeKalb. It is hoped DeKalb County's trails organizations will extend their trail north from Waterloo, eventually connecting with the Steuben County trail at C.R. 800S.
Steuben County marks the northern most portion of the proposed Poka-Bache Trail, which would extend from Steuben County to Wells County, traveling through DeKalb and Allen counties, creating a trail that will connect two state parks, Pokagon and Ouabache near Bluffton. It would be the state's longest trails at 81 miles.
The Steuben County-Angola trails project would cost about $9.6 million.
Sharkey said the county would kick in about $1.64 million toward the 80%-20% grant program.
A funding source has not been identified.
Sharkey said the project plan involves design engineering work being done in 2022, right-of-way acquisition in 2023 and construction in 2024.
It is hoped that costs for rights of way will be minimal because the county already owns much of it along Old 27.
Preliminary engineering was done by a Trine University engineering class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.