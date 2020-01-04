ANGOLA — The increase in age to purchase tobacco products has cut business in half for one area tobacco shop that’s been in business more than 30 years.
Julie, who asked to only be identified by her first name, works at Angola Discount Tobacco and said, “It’s been awful.”
On Dec. 20, President Donald Trump signed legislation to amend the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic act, raising the minimum age for the sale of tobacco products from 18 years to 21 years. A statement from the FDA said the law went into effect immediately.
The store, she said, has lost a lot of business since the law went into effect.
A typical day, she said, sees around 200-300 customers.
New Years Day they saw just 80 people. By 2 p.m. Thursday, she had only seen around 46.
“It’s a college town,” Julie said. “We used to have a lot of those 18-year olds but now they don’t come in or they do and I have to card them and tell them I can’t do anything for them.”
Thursday, she said, she’d already turned down a handful of 18-20 year olds that had come into the store.
“We had a high flow of that age group, especially since we’re also a vape shop,” she said. “Our business has gone down tremendously.”
Part of the problem, Julie said, was the way the law went into effect. With the way it was worded, it was unclear for many if the law went into place immediately or on Jan. 1, as would happen with some legislation.
A statement on the Food and Drug Administration’s website said, “On December 20, 2019, the President signed legislation to amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and raise the federal minimum age of sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21 years. It is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product — including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes — to anyone under 21.”
“It was very confusing,” she said. “We had to research it, then check our research.”
She’s pretty sure there are other retailers out there still unaware of the updates that are selling to the ages that are now considered underage for tobacco products.
To help with identification and to cut down on false identification, Julie said they have downloaded the FDA Age Calculator mobile phone app that lets clerks scan the back of a driver’s license.
The app will determine if the ID is a fake or not and display the age of the patron.
Julie said it’ll help keep the business from being in trouble with the excise police because they’ll know easily if someone is underage or not.
She also fears how the business will be affected in the summer months with the new legislation. She said she thinks they’ll have lost about half of the store’s summer business as well.
“Making it illegal won’t stop these people from getting it,” Julie said. “They will find a way one way or another.”
Now Thai, who also asked to be identified only by first name, said for Butt Hut, Fremont, the change in legislation hasn’t affected their business at all, so far.
“So far, this change hasn’t really affected us,” she said. “But our customers are mostly older, not the 18-20 crowd.”
Thai also said she doesn’t expect to see it change much when the lake visitors come back this summer, especially since the legislation is federal.
“By then, they should know about it,” she said. “And we card everyone anyway.”
Butt Hut, she also said, has made it so you must be 21 to walk into the store, seeing that the store sells beer and wine, making it so the underage crowd isn’t supposed to come in anyway.
