LAKE JAMES — For those thinning out the used and unwanted items in their homes in hopes of upgrading during the holiday season, the Steuben County Plan Commission is providing an easy way to dispose of large and unwieldy trash.
A Dumpster will be made available starting Monday at the Pleasant Township trustee’s office, 2510 N. C.R. 200W. Some items not generally accepted with household trash pickup will be taken.
“It will be there either until it fills up or Friday the 29th, whichever comes first,” said Jack Miller of the Plan Commission.
Items accepted include furniture, mattresses, construction waste that does not contain chemicals, wood, appliances not containing freon and other nonhazardous waste.
Automotive batteries, tires, electronics and hazardous waste will not be accepted. Hazardous waste includes paints and used paint cans, batteries, solvents, cleaning agents and pesticides.
For details, contact Miller at 668-1000, ext. 1265.
