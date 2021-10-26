ANGOLA — During its weekly food distribution Tuesday morning, the Angola United Methodist Church food pantry was given a donation collected by youth members of Girl Scouts Troop 20489.
In place of an event fee, the troop collected personal hygiene items for its annual outdoor fun day at the Steuben County Fairground’s 4-H cabin Saturday.
“Every year we take up a donation that is in place of the event fee,” said troop leader, Lesli Hall.
A more recent addition to food pantries across the country is the offering of personal hygiene or toiletry items, pet food items and household cleaning products as a way to further help those its serves.
Because of this relative newness, Hall said, “people don’t typically think to donate these items so we asked the girls to bring a toiletry item to be donated to the Angola United Methodist Church food pantry.”
Among the donated items were tooth brushes and tooth paste, toilet paper, female hygiene products, shampoo and conditioner and Kleenex.
For nearly two years, Hall, who also serves as Pleasant Township Deputy Trustee, has volunteered at the food pantry each week.
Established nearly eight years ago, the church’s pantry acts as a supplement for area residents receiving assistance from the state or those in between distribution days at Project Help.
“We are supporters of Project Help,” said, Tim Terrell, the church’s lead pastor. “We are not in competition with them, we just help where there is a need.”
Diligent with the steady donations made by the Knights of Columbus Our Lady of the Lakes Council No. 7053, Terrell said the pantry serves close to 40 people each week. Members of the church congregation and others in the community also provide donations for the pantry.
“We support the girl scouts troop, they meet here at our church,” Terrell said. “They are all about serving their community and we are just so grateful to be a recipient of that service.”
The pantry, 220 W. Maumee St., is open Tuesdays from 9-11 a.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. Volunteers are always welcome and can contact the church for more information at 665-3914.
