ANGOLA — The Angola Main Street/Downtown Angola Coalition is having its annual Women's Week luncheon on Friday, May 6, at noon.
It will wrap up a week of activities to celebrate Women's Week. It is the second year Downtown Angola will hold such an event.
"We encourage any business in the area to have special events the week prior to Mother’s Day to help celebrate and acknowledge all women and girls," said Colleen Everage, Angola Main Street president. "The women’s luncheon was such a success last year celebrating 101 years of women’s suffrage, so we decided to do it again. Proceeds go to the Angola Main Street for continued women’s programming."
To celebrate women in historic downtown Angola, the Women's Week luncheon will be hosted by Sutton's 160 Event Center. Tickets are $30 a person and are available for purchase at Sutton's.
The event will include lunch and keynote speaker Shelley Klingerman.
Klingerman is an entrepreneur, author and mother of three children. She has published many books on empowering women and produced a documentary on the need for better safety in schools. She is also the founder of Stiletto Agency, which offers personal training and teaches women about safety.
The downtown will be showing their support for Women's Week by hosting events for women all week. Relic Emporium will have black and white women's portraits all week. There will be a movie on Tuesday, 3 at Brokaw movie house and a women's poetry reading at Caleo Cafe on Wednesday, 4 from 12-1 p.m. The poetry reading will be hosted by LouAnn Holman and they encourage women to bring their own poetry to share.
Although sponsored tables are filled there are general admissions tickets still available. For more information, contact 668-9453.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.