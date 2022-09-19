ANGOLA — The Steuben County Soil & Water Conservation District has teamed up with the Steuben County Health Department and the City of Angola/Trine University MS4 to present a free Rural Homeowner Septic 101 Workshop on Thursday.
This workshop is intended for all residents of Steuben County who own property with septic systems.
Nicole Corwin, Steuben County Health Department environmental health specialist, will discuss the basics of what a septic system is.
Environmental specialists Jason Armey and Carrie Allen will go over the proper care and maintenance of septic systems, and the workshop will close with a presentation on “Stormwater Pollution: Understanding Your Role in Prevention,” by Kris Thomas, MS4 coordinator.
The workshop is scheduled from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, in the Multi-purpose room.
Light refreshments will be provided and there will be a door prize drawing for a cost-share incentive payment toward a septic system inspection and pumping. No pre-registration is necessary for this workshop.
Contact the Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District at 665-3211 ext. 3 or steubenswcd@gmail.com for more information.
