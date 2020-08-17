ANGOLA — Work on the Steuben County Soldiers' Monument is heading toward a crucial stage with the warm weather season fading.
On Monday, the Steuben County Board of Commissioners approved hiring Hagerman Construction, Fort Wayne, to conduct maintenance work on the granite portion of the Soldiers' Monument at a cost of $17,559.
"It has to be done immediately," Commissioner Jim Crowl said, noting that the type of repairs — tuck pointing the joints on the granite — must be done in warm weather.
Currently the pressed copper statues of soldiers are being refurbished. Work on the 70-tall granite of the monument is separate.
County maintenance supervisor Gary Fair estimated the granite work could take three to four weeks to complete.
The cost of the work is coming in much higher than expected.
"I have to say estimates on the monument repair did not come in where we expected," Fair said.
A second bid for the work was approximately $27,000.
It is possible the city of Angola could possibly chip in to help with the cost, Fair said. The Soldiers' Monument is owned by Steuben County and the land where it sits — the mound — is owned by Angola.
Instead of replacing joint material with a mortar-based product, a rubber-like synthetic product is being used so it has some give. It is believed that vibrations from heavy truck traffic around the mound is causing the mortar joints in the monument to crack.
