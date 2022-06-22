ANGOLA — Tuesday marked the summer solstice in the northern hemisphere and was locally and nationally celebrated with Make Music Day.
Poems were read and songs were sung by a group of local musicians Tuesday night at Lou Ann Homan’s home off of South West Street.
Homan combined summer solstice celebrations with both poetry and music for a summer celebration.
Solstice-themed poems like “The Song of Wandering Aengus” by R.M Yeats was read by Homan. Jacob McNeal read, “Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow,” a speech from the famous Shakespeare’s tragedy Macbeth.
Songs were sang and performed by the group gathered at Homan’s home included “Da Do Run Run,” by Dolly Roll, “Sweet Caroline,” by Neil Diamond and other classic hits.
Make Music Day is celebrated in 1,000 cities around the world every year during the summer solstice on June 21. It was founded 40 years ago in France in 1982.
“France’s Ministry of Culture dreamed up an idea for a new kind of musical holiday. They imagined a day where free, live music would be everywhere: street corners and parks, rooftops and gardens, store fronts and mountaintops. … Unlike a typical music festival, anyone and everyone would be invited to join and play music, or host performances. The event … would be called Fête De La Musique,” said the Make Music Day website.
The Fête has transformed into a national holiday. Nearly 8% of the country participate in the Make Music Day each year by playing an instrument or singing a song. It is celebrated in 120 countries.
In Indiana, Make Music Day was also celebrated in Indianapolis during The Marianne Tobias Music Program.
The program took place at Indianapolis’s Eskenazi Health and featured Latin jazz ensemble Pavel and Direct Contact.
The Make Music Day celebration currently has 31 ambassadors including Indiana born American singer, songwriter, and record producer Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds.
