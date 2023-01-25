ANGOLA — The Angola Board of Zoning Appeals granted approval to the request of relief from development standards for minimum dwelling unit size and parking standards for the Ridge Corporation, developer and West Commons property owner.
The project is located at 125 McKinley St., and it was re-zoned from C2 to UV that stands for “university” in June 2022. The new complex will replace the former University Inn, Smith Enterprise, and S&T Auto Body Shop, said the staff report about the project.
The development in question is a 90-unit, three-story apartment complex with amenity space, dog park and outdoor space. The variance requested was for the studio units to be a minimum of 458 square feet, as reducing the size of units to less than 800 square feet allows the rental rates to be more cost effective and increase housing density in Steuben County.
The development also requested one-bedroom apartments to be less than the dwelling unit minimum size in the respective zoning.
Thus, said the application, the project will be an improvement to the adjacent properties and bring new residential volume to the surrounding businesses, while denial of the request would create the need for high rental rates that in turn would hinder the overall feasibility of the project.
The development also requested 132 parking spaces with 126 standard and six accessible parking spaces. Originally the project was proposing 113 parking spaces, but later the developer extended the parking space in the revised plans to get a better ratio, said Economic Development and Planning Department Director Jennifer Barclay.
“They expanded the parking lot to get a better ratio,” she said. “That ratio is every bed has one parking space, and for every 10 beds there is one guest parking space.
The application said that given that the majority of the units in the project being one-bedroom and studios, with 17 studios, 44 one-bedrooms, and 29 two-bedrooms, the development parking will not spill over to the surrounding properties.
“The parking lot is planned to have access from McKinley Street,” said the staff report.
The original plan of 113 parking spaces was designed to allow the project to include more green space and a buffer area between the surrounding properties.
The staff was supportive of the request in part of the unit sizes as it believed that the apartment size was appropriate given the context of the development. Concerning the number of the parking spaces, the staff believed that the number of parking spaces would adequately accommodate the quantity of units given their location.
As the project is located within a 7-minute walk to the Trine University campus, 18-minute walk to downtown Angola, and less than 5-minute walk to retail commercial spaces, most needs can be reached on foot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.