ANGOLA — The race for House District 51 is a rematch of 2018 when incumbent Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, was challenged by Michael Stephenson, a Democrat from Crooked Lake.
Denny Zent
The next legislative session, should he be reelected, should be an interesting one, Zent said, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges it has placed on Indiana government.
“I think it’s going to be a dire year, but having that $2 billion rainy day fund certainly is going to help,” Zent said in anticipation of lower revenue expectations that could result in belt tightening in state government.
Zent is seeking his fifth term in office after replacing longtime Rep. Dick Dodge, R-Pleasant Lake, who decided to retire after districts were redrawn in the 2010 reapportionment. Mr. Dodge died earlier this year.
In his time at the Statehouse, Zent has become known for his legislation that has benefitted veterans and issues related to health care. Zent is a retired endodontist. He also served for a time as chairman of the Steuben County Republican Central Committee.
He currently chairs the local government committee in the House.
Zent expects Indiana’s economy to start booming once the pandemic eases. He said the state was in line to lure many new businesses, which have put plans on hold due to the coronavirus.
He also thinks the virus has put a spotlight on areas like Steuben and LaGrange counties for their lakes and quality of life.
“A lot of people ran to the rural areas with the COVID,” Zent said.
There are 65 counties in Indiana that are considered rural out of 92 counties.
Northeast Indiana, with the lakes and friendly people, have put this area in a prime position to grow population and possibly business, especially in Steuben and LaGrange counties where the rural electric membership corporations are hoping to bring fiber optics to their residential members.
With many more people working from home, this will position the two counties that make up the 51st district well.
“Sixty percent of the new jobs can be done from home,” Zent said. “We are a paradise up here and people just don’t realize it. Internet is a big deal.”
Zent also credits the way local people cooperate in northeast Indiana, regardless of politics.
“We work together well up here,” Zent said.
Zent is a 1979 graduate of the Indiana University School of Dentistry, receiving his endodontic certificate in 1985.
Zent served in both the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force.
He and his wife, Wendy (McBride) Zent, were married in Angola and have two children, Karen and David, and seven grandchildren.
Michael Stephenson
Stephenson said it has been a difficult year to campaign for office. First, there’s the pandemic, which tends to limit the ability to meet people one on one.
Then there’s his job. Stephenson is a heavy equipment operator and is employed for an Italian crane company that has been contracted to work on the “big dig” project in Fort Wayne, a tunnel project aimed at storing wastewater in times of heavy rain events. Stephenson does his work at night.
“It’s been pretty tough. COVID put a real damper on my plans,” Stephenson said. “It’s been a difficult time to run.”
He also feels as though the national election has overshadowed interest on the local level.
Stephenson feels strongly about how COVID-19 is impacting education and he’s always felt Indiana is lacking when it comes to teacher compensation.
“Education in Indiana is falling behind. Our wages for teachers are far behind,” he said.
He also sees teachers working many more hours as they take care of their in-class students as well as virtual students at home, which puts more responsibility on their shoulders.
“They’ve not seen more compensation for it,” he said.
Stephenson said infrastructure continues to lag in Indiana, with many communities struggling to maintain what they have and not building any new roads and the like to serve the citizens.
Stephenson is very pro-labor and pro-worker. As a union heavy equipment operator with a certification in crane operation, Stephenson said he has watched as Indiana enacted laws that have hurt laborers.
He said repeal of the common construction wage law has hurt workers and has not saved taxpayers money as promised when the legislation was passed during the Gov. Mike Pence administration.
Stephenson said this and right to work have actually benefited companies and not employees.
Prior to moving to Steuben County, Stephenson had been a seasonal visitor to the lakes.
Stephenson and his wife, Kathryn, recently moved to the Crooked Lake area full time a couple years ago after Kathryn became the supervisor of the Indiana Department of Child Services Office in LaGrange County. They had been living in Indianapolis prior to Kathryn’s promotion with DCS.
Stephenson grew up in the Monroeville area. His father, Richard, worked at International Harvester then retired from the U.S. Postal Service. His mother, Suzanne, who is deceased, was from LaGrange and worked at B.F. Goodrich. Stephenson has a daughter.
He is a member of Local 103 out of Indianapolis.
