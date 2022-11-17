ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Adam J. Berry, 38, of the 300 block of Asheton Drive, Kendallville, arrested on C.R. 400N east of Orland Road on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior within the last 10 years.
• Cameron L. Chester, 31, of the 3800 block of Bruneal Street, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Roger L. Emerick, 57, of the 1600 block of South C.R. 900E, LaGrange, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Brandy L. Gibson, 30, of the 900 block of Hope Drive, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Jose R. Luna Soto, 31, of the 4500 block of Oliver Street, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Melvin P. Merritt, 47, of Lane 212 Hamilton Lake, arrested at home on a warrant alleging two counts of felony rape by force or imminent threat of force and sexual battery and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
• Sedrick N. Ostrander, 24, of the 1000 block of Nicholas Trail, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
