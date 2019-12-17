ANGOLA — Drive through downtown Angola at night, especially around the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument, and you’ll notice it’s a little extra festive right now.
Friday evening, the newest decorations lit up the Monument in hues of red and green thanks to colored glass lenses donated by Cardinal Glass that were installed Friday during the day by the Angola Street Department.
Mayor Richard Hickman said the idea came after the monument was lighted pink all of October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“People seemed to really enjoy that,” Hickman said. “Then one day, T.R. Hagerty stopped me and said why don’t we do some red and green for Christmas.”
Hickman said he agreed with Hagerty and the idea has since become a reality.
“I think it just adds a little bit more to our Christmas decorations,” Hickman said.
With the popularity of lighting up the Monument for different occasions, Hickman said it’s possible other colors for occasions will be done in the future.
“I know it got people’s attention for breast cancer month and now this,” he said. “I think these will definitely keep going.”
The holiday colors will be up while the downtown decorations remain.
Reception to the lights on the city Facebook page has been positive, with several people saying the lighting is “festive,” “wonderful,” and “beautiful.”
And for those missing the holiday music, Hickman said the city is trying to get it back. Shortly after decorations went up, the sound system control box was vandalized.
But, he said, the city hopes to have it going again before the season ends for people to enjoy as it’s known how popular that addition is each year.
