BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Saturday and Sunday, Prairie Heights Middle School Theatre will release its production of the show, “Miss Nelson is Missing,” through Broadway on Demand.
This 50-minute show will release at midnight on Saturday and will be available to watch until midnight on Sunday. It can be viewed at any time during those hours.
To watch, download the Broadway on Demand app or go to the website, https://get.broadwayondemand.com, sign up for a free account, and then search for “Miss Nelson is Missing.”
It will then ask for an $8 ticket fee plus a $2.95 processing fee.
The show focuses on Miss Nelson’s crazy classroom that is out of control, all because she is far too kind.
When she disappears, her replacement is as opposite as opposite could be and the students quickly realize how much they miss her. They’ll do anything to get her back.
The cast for “Miss Nelson is Missing” is as follows:
Miss Nelson/Miss Swamp — Bailey DeLancey
Principal Humleker — Chloe Kintz
Detective McSmogg — Mackenzie Rood
Raymond — Abriel Nevarez
Phoebe — Madison McKinley
George Jorgensen Jr. — Jacob Crites
Lavita — Sarah Stoy
Morris a.k.a. “Mouse” — Alexia Carter
Kimberly — Nevaeh Orr
Elvis — Ezequias Canela
The Jocks — Mya Wilhelm, Peyton Gibson
The Tough Kids — HarleyAnn Hershberger
The Valley Girls — Addisyn Ebert, Makayla Taulbee, Jenna Wiley
The Smart Kids — Esther Graber, Christen Young, Emma Cummins, Madison Certain
Stage Managers — Dakota Taulbee, Karliegh Keister
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.