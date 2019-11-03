AUBURN — For the bluegrass band Redline’s new music video, the band’s manager was looking for an eye-catching location.
Lead singer Audie Blaylock of Auburn suggested the city’s Early Ford V-8 Foundation Museum, where he is a board member.
For the first time, the band’s new video features a story to illustrate their song, “Love is an Awful Thing,” instead of simply showing the band performing.
That meant Redline needed an actress and actor to portray a flirtatious young woman and the car salesman who becomes smitten with her. For that, Blaylock turned to a friend, Jed Freels, DeKalb High School’s theater instructor.
Freels suggested two junior-year students, Chandler Hutton, who played the leading man in last weekend’s production of “Arsenic and Old Lace” at the school, and Zaira Finderson, who played a supporting role and served as stage manager.
“I told Audie, ‘This would be good for my kids, as well as good for your video,’” Freels said.
“They were looking for a couple of kids who could really play off each other. They were able to develop the charisma that Audie was looking for,” Freels said.
“We were excited to have the opportunity for our kids to do that,” Freels added. “To expand them as an actor and actress, what better way than to be in a music video with someone of that caliber?”
A Nashville, Tennessee, company recorded the students’ scenes Oct. 19. The next day, the band performed the song in a variety of settings around the museum.
In the video’s story, the salesman falls in love with the attractive female customer, “Then, she rides off in the sunset in the convertible with another guy,” Blaylock said.
Stealing the girl at the end is a role for Lucas Cauley, the museum’s intern from Ball State University.
Finderson drives away in a 1937 Ford convertible sedan owned by Craig Floyd, son of Joe Floyd, who donated the museum’s new rotunda exhibit that recreates a 1930s Ford dealership showroom.
Only a few days after its debut, the video had surpassed 21,000 views on YouTube and RFD-TV, Blaylock said last week.
The tune, described by Blaylock as “an uptempo, rompin’, stompin’ bluegrass song,” had risen to No. 4 on the bluegrass music charts.
Blaylock, who loves cars and enjoys driving his blue vintage Ford Mustang, became a regular visitor to the museum and expressed his interest in becoming involved. Executive director Joshua Conrad suggested a trustee position, and Blaylock now has served three years on the museum’s board.
Blaylock also loves coffee, and in the past year his band has been promoting its namesake brand, Redline Roast coffee, produced by Hemisphere Coffee Roasters in Mechanicsburg, Ohio.
“A blend of beans from Thailand and Ethiopia, Redline Roast is sweet, fruity, and complex,” says a website promoting the coffee. “The only thing better than the taste of Redline Roast is the good it has done for so many in Thailand.”
Blaylock said a portion of sales proceeds for Redline Roast pays for a mission to rescue young girls in Thailand from the sex industry — 80 so far.
Redline recorded a jingle for the coffee company, and Redline Roast has become the official coffee of legendary country radio station WSM in Nashville, Blaylock said.
“It’s not bitter, it’s not bitey. It’s smooth. It’s aromatic,” Blaylock said about Redline Roast. “It’s in the top 6 percentile of coffee beans in the world.”
