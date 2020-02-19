ANGOLA — After 42 years with the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, curriculum director Cyndi Nusbaum is retiring.
At the end of the school board meeting held Tuesday at Carlin Park Elementary School, many of Nusbaum’s coworkers took a moment to recognize her contribution to the district and thank her.
Board member Scott Poor, who retired from MSD after serving as an administrator and transportation director, said Nusbaum quietly did many jobs for the district.
“I think she’s underappreciated for what she’s doing,” Poor said.
Nusbaum has served as director of curriculum and instruction for many years, working with various superintendents, principals, staff and students. When planning for classroom materials, Nusbaum meets with groups of teachers and administrators from each school to hammer out the details. In the school board meetings when the new texts for the coming school year are detailed in Nusbaum’s report, she thanks each person from every school involved in textbook adoptions.
“She is well known throughout Northeast Indiana in the curriculum world,” said MSD Business Manager Monte VanGessel. “She has been a go-to person for many in our district as well as others.”
Ryan Park Elementary School Principal Amy Heavin said when she and her husband, Travis, Angola High School’s principal, started planning their move to the area in 2004, Nusbaum’s name was the first she heard associated with MSD. She called Nusbaum an “outstanding mentor.”
“She’s helped me out with questions a lot,” said Travis Heavin.
VanGessel said Nusbaum did “a tremendous job” with the complicated state and federal grants that are available to school districts.
“Her grant work has ensured that MSD has always received the maximum amount of funds to provide programs and services to our students. All procedural and financial federal grants audits have been clean with no issues,” said VanGessel. “Her expertise and history with the district will not be able to be duplicated.”
Carlin Park Principal John Curtis said he remembers “begging” Nusbaum for a job in August 1992 when she was principal of Pleasant Lake Elementary School. Curtis has since served as Pleasant Lake principal, seguing to Carlin Park last school year.
“Thank you, Cyndi, for believing in me back then,” Curtis said.
Technology Director Chantell Manahan noted Nusbaum only spent nine years of her life away from MSD, her childhood up to 5 years old and the years she was going to college.
“That’s a lot of history,” Manahan said.
Nusbaum’s retirement will be effective at the end of the school year.
The retirement of administrative assistant Deb Griffin was also announced at Tuesday night’s meeting. Another long-time MSD employee, Linda Reidenbach, is retiring at the end of the school year as well. Her retirement was announced at the January school board meeting. Reidenbach served as a girls’ gym teacher for decades.
It was announced that school nurse Andrea van Ee resigned, as well as Spanish teacher Mercedes Clemens and Coach Ed Bentley.
In other business, the board hired Ashley Fletcher to work in the high school office, Austin Curtis as a coach and two new custodians.
