ANGOLA — Natalie Gahagan is back on the road, thanks to an outpouring of community support.
Monday afternoon, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul based at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church threw a party for Gahagan and her teenage son, Dustin. Though he cannot walk or talk, Dustin got to the party in style in a van purchased through efforts and donations that started with an email sent by Deb Davis of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
“I just sent it out to everyone,” Davis said. Next thing she knew, she was getting tips and donations. An article ran in The Herald Republican in late August, and Davis said that, also, elicited response.
Originally, the goal was to find a working van for $1,000.
When the Angola American Legion gave $2,000, the search got easier. Other funds were garnered from the district office of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Angola United Methodist Church, Holy Family Episcopal Church, Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes and Charlene and Tim Knoblauch. Charlene worked in Dr. Tom Miller’s office and was Dustin’s nurse when he was a young child. There were other anonymous and individual donors, as well, said Davis.
Frank Oddou, vice president of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Fort Wayne, said the district was glad to help.
“We do this thing probably once every five years,” Oddou said. “It’s so hard to get a car ... It’s really hard to get a good used van.”
Dustin, 17, was born in April 2002 weighing only 3 pounds. He was diagnosed with Tetrasomy 9p Syndrome. It is a rare chromosomal disorder characterized by the presence of two extra copies of the short arm of chromosome 9 — called the p arm — in addition to the usual two.
Dustin spent most of his formative years at Lutheran Hospital and still goes to regular appointments with specialists in Fort Wayne. One of Dustin’s birth defects includes incomplete growth in his brain stem and cerebellum. He is very small for his age and cannot see at close range but has good eyesight from far away.
Following a recent test, Natalie said medical professionals have determined Dustin has a good chance at living into adulthood.
“He’s a miracle to me,” said Natalie, Dustin’s constant caregiver. “He was meant to be here.”
And, Natalie said she feels she was meant to be his mother. Dustin listens to rock music during the days and enjoys time at home with his mother. His face is peaceful and a smile plays at the corners of his lips.
His one word is “mama,” said Natalie, and he has a particular affinity for a few songs that include the word including Pink Floyd’s “Mother” and Ozzy Osbourne’s “Mama I’m Coming Home.”
During his first year, Dustin died and was resuscitated three times, said Natalie, fighting back tears as she talked to those gathered at the party on Monday afternoon. With the donations provided to her, she was able to buy a good used van through a friend.
“I appreciate it,” Natalie told those who were assembled to bolster her and Dustin.
With the funds available, Natalie has new tires on her vehicle and was able to buy some new clothes and shoes for Dustin, too.
“Through all this,” said Davis, “God worked.”
