QUINCY, Mich. — Spending weekends at the track has always been a family affair for the Hinkleys.
Jeff Hinkley and his son, Kaleb, of Angola compete weekly in the street stock division at Butler Motor Speedway, in Quincy, Michigan. The father-son duo’s love for racing started at an early age as both of them grew up around short tracks in northeast Indiana and southern Michigan.
Jeff, who started racing in 1999, grew up watching his dad and uncle race weekly at Angola Motor Speedway and Avilla Speedway. Kaleb started off in go karts before making the jump to the street stock division.
Last Saturday, Jeff and Kaleb celebrated in victory lane at Butler Motor Speedway twice as each of them picked up a feature win.
Kaleb, who also competes in the front-wheel drive division, found victory lane first, leading from the drop of the green flag. The win was Kaleb’s second of the season in the front-wheel drive division; he won his first career feature earlier in the year at Oakshade Raceway in Wauseon, Ohio.
The feature win was his first at Butler Motor Speedway. Kaleb also picked up a heat race win earlier in the night in the front-wheel drive division.
“It was pretty cool to be able to share the win with him,” Kaleb said about being able to celebrate with his dad.
Jeff capped off the night of winning by picking up his first feature win of the season in the street stocks. Jeff started on the pole and held off fellow competitor Keith Hiller for the win. Kaleb finished in eighth. Jeff also won his heat race earlier in the night.
Jeff, who admitted he had been struggling with the setup of his car all year, said he was happy to finally visit victory lane.
“We finally got some more power out of it,” he said.
Kaleb said he is also looking to get more power out of his street stock.
He said he is currently looking for additional sponsors, which will bring additional dollars to the team and help improve its motor program.
The two spend countless hours working on their cars throughout the week in preparation for Saturday night and enjoy competing against each other.
“We keep each other motivated,” Jeff said.
Kaleb said the two are “pretty competitive.”
“We are usually right there together on the track,” he said.
The two, which call Butler Speedway their home track, also travel to other tracks in northeast Indiana, southern Michigan and eastern Ohio.
Kaleb said he always likes traveling to new tracks and has looked up to his dad throughout his racing career.
Plymouth’s Zane DeVault won at Butler last Saturday night in the sprint car division for his third feature victory of 2020. Tim Wilber, of Coldwater, Michigan, picked up his first win of the season in the UMP Modified division.
Today’s racing action at Butler will feature the street stock, UMP Modified, front-wheel drive divisions and the Great Lakes Super Sprints. Racing begins at 7:30 p.m.
