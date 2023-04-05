Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High around 70F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.